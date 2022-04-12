LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2021 Olympic Trials did not go as expected for Bradford native and former local YMCA swimmer Paige Hetrick, but that disappointment only fueled her much-improved sophomore season at the University of Louisville.
Hetrick capped her sophomore campaign at the 2022 Division I National Championships, where she achieved what few locals can boast. Hetrick and three Cardinal teammates turned in an All-American swim in the 800-yard freestyle, finishing seventh overall with the third-fastest time in program history (6:57.24).
Initially, Hetrick experienced frustration upon returning to Louisville for her sophomore year, citing her performance was similar to that of her freshman season. However, her outlook, and times, began to change for the better in December after a trip with the team away from campus, called “training trip.”
She called the experience “the hardest 22 days of my entire life.”
According to Hetrick, the trip consisted of swimming eight miles per day, Olympic-style weightlifting, intense early-morning beach yoga and other core workouts.
“I’m convinced I can go through boot camp now,” she joked. “After that, I was like ‘You know what? I am not working myself this hard to suck.”
While that multi-week expedition tested her physical and mental fortitude, Hetrick said it created unbreakable bonds between herself and her teammates.
She alluded to the common cliché of putting blood, sweat and tears into something, but Hetrick saw firsthand several teammates ripping their hands open from lifting, crying after workout sets and sweating all the while.
“Accomplishing something that you didn’t think you could push your body that far to do with people, there’s something about that ... You have so much more respect for these people,” Hetrick said. “You know how it felt for you going through it, like they’re tough cookies.”
WHEN THE team returned to campus to begin the second half of the season, Hetrick said the group had a completely different relationship than before. She said for any past differences between teammates, “somehow it fizzles out.”
Not only did comradery improve almost immediately, but so did the team’s and Hetrick’s production in the pool – both physically and mentally.
Hetrick explained that once she returned in 2022, she became more grateful to attend everyday practices and that training trip instilled a mentality where working hard became easier.
“It’s hard to explain. It’s like I leveled up,” she said.
Hetrick said she added 10 pounds of muscle in six weeks during that midseason training regimen.
“I was shredded,” she said. “I just felt like I could do anything.”
According to Hetrick, a sophomore-season leap is not uncommon within Louisville or any collegiate swimming program. Her coaches kept her confidence up in times of doubt, because they had seen it with other swimmers firsthand.
Hetrick didn’t understand why they knew the improvement would arrive during her second year.
“My coaches kept telling me, ‘trust the process … It’s OK, just wait until the end of the season,’” she said. “Everyone just took off.”
WHILE Hetrick’s coaches trusted her to make the jump to the next level, she has essentially been her own coach throughout her progression. Three coaches can’t be too attached to just one out of 70 swimmers for extended periods of time.
“My coaches will tell me something one time. It’s not their job anymore to tell me over and over again,” she said. “It’s my job to tell myself to do that, so getting better is a decision.”
And coach herself, she did.
Hetrick believes the biggest improvement she's made from one season to the next is her endurance and consistency with her speed. She has eliminated the fatigue she felt toward the end of races last season.
“At the end of the race, I have that extra gear to find,” Hetrick said.
Hetrick located that extra gear down the stretch of the season, qualifying for four events, including the 200-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke and the 800 freestyle relay with three of her teammates.
When speaking on the group’s effort in the relay, Hetrick said the team struck a bit of luck, having four swimmers who prioritize the 200-yard freestyle. Combine those individuals together, and what results is a seventh-place finish at the Division I National Championships.
“We just all trained together, so we kind of just took that energy off of each other,” Hetrick said. “We’re competitive, but we don’t get mad if the other person beats us when we go head-to-head at dual meets and practice every day. We’re happy for each other.”
IN SOLO events, Hetrick placed 18th in the 200-yard freestyle and 43rd in the 100 backstroke, both improvements from 2021.
After not qualifying for the 200 backstroke last season, Hetrick placed 12th in the preliminaries and qualified for the consolation final, in which she finished fourth in school-record time of 1:52.05 and took 12th overall.
While top-12 finishes in multiple events are impressive achievements, Hetrick said her NCAA goals have not yet been reached halfway through her collegiate career.
“My next goal is I want to make an A final at NCAAs, by myself, my own individually,” she said. “Doesn’t matter if it’s eight, don’t care if it’s third, I want to make that A final. That’s my next goal. That’s what I’m working for right now.”
Unlike many other collegiate athletes, Hetrick and her Louisville teammates don’t have a typical offseason.
“When I got back from NCAAs, I took one day off,” Hetrick said. “I’m back in the water, two practices a day every day, except for Wednesdays and Saturdays. I just have a single on Wednesdays and Saturdays and lifting three times a week. I’m still on a full training schedule.”
Hetrick qualified for the World Championship Trials, for which she is currently preparing. Afterward, she anticipates around three weeks off and a return home to Bradford.
Hetrick and her teammates will then return to Louisville for the summer – and remain competitive.
“My coach is really serious about us being athletes the whole year. It’s awesome,” she said.
While not as many meets will be held over the summer, Hetrick takes that time to become stronger and live more in the weight room.
“Our coaches don’t care if we’re drowning in practice, so go heavy,” Hetrick said jokingly on summer workouts. “I personally love lifting. It’s something my dad’s always done, and I could not wait to do it.”
With all of her short-term athletic goals in mind, Hetrick said she has prioritized her academics.
“I’m coming here to get a degree and I want to go to (physical therapy) school, and I can’t swim forever,” she said. “And whatever goals I reach, by the time I’m done are the goals I’ve reached … and I’m proud of myself for what I’ve done so far.”