ALLEGANY — After all the quality basketball the Joe DeCerbo Holiday Showcase presented, Friday evening’s matchup of Twin Tier powers supplied a fitting finale.
Salamanca and Otto-Eldred both figure to contend deep into their respective boys basketball postseasons, but before their march toward February, the two linked up for a high-pressure battle at Allegany-Limestone High School.
The result? An inter-state classic that lived up to its billing.
The Terrors and Warriors were inseparable most of the way. After fueling Salamanca’s offense all night, however, Andy Herrick hit a late 3-point shot that finally put O-E away in a 61-55 decision.
Herrick finished with a game-high 23 points. His trey with 25 seconds to play put his team up by four points, the long-awaited separation the Warriors needed to close out their seventh victory.
“(Herrick) hit some huge shots, we started getting the ball to the rim and we weren’t as stagnant offensively,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “That allowed us to have success.”
The score didn’t stay within one possession the whole way but it was there in the final minutes. The Warriors had led by two at halftime before O-E’s offense stepped up in the second half, led by Austin Cousins, who shot his team to a third-quarter lead and finished with a team-high 15 points.
Salamanca took a one-point lead in the final minute on a pair of free throws by Herrick. After an O-E miss, Herrick effectively put the game away with the triple, then followed another O-E miss with two more free throws.
Herrick scored 11 points in the fourth quarter alone, including a 9-of-9 effort from the line. Lucus Brown and Maddox Isaac each added 14 points for the Warriors.
“We really challenged our guys in the second half, and particularly down the stretch,” Bennett said. “Every time we play, we want to be the most physical, aggressive team. I thought we played large stretches of the game where we made mistakes and didn’t play that well, and credit (O-E) for that. Derrick (Francis) an outstanding coach and they were ready to go. They beat us to a lot of 50/50 balls and a lot of rebounds.”
Both teams hit their free throws down the stretch, which was as important in keeping the game close as their offensive prowess. Landon Francis was 9-of-9 at the line to fuel a 14-point performance for O-E, while Manning Splain and Shene Thomas each scored 10 points.
Thomas and Isaac received the game’s sportsmanship awards for their respective teams, while Cousins was game MVP for O-E and Herrick was the same for Salamanca.
“(Salamanca) is one of the best,” O-E coach Derrick Francis said. “(Cousins) stepped up big and kept us in the game, really. It was a one-possession game and if I would have put my kids in better situations we would have won it.”
O-E fell to 8-1 on the year, splitting its DeCerbo Showcase games after a comeback win Thursday against Wellsville. The Terrors looked stronger in the second half than the first again on Friday, but Salamanca denied another come-from-behind victory.
“There are three or four guys you think about in this area and (Brown) and (Herrick) are two of them,” Derrick Francis said. “We got lost sometimes helping (on defense) but the kids gave it their all and that’s going to make us better. I hate moral victories but the kids battled.”
The Warriors improved to 7-1, completing their DeCerbo showing by winning a second thriller in as many days. They knocked off Warren by a point the day before, showing the poise that is to be expected from a team that went to the NYSPHSAA Final Four last year.
“We have a lot to work on, and we should, it’s the end of December,” Bennett said. “Good teams find a way to win and our best players played really well down the stretch. We dealt with some adversity with fouls but we found a way.”
AT ALLEGANY Otto-Eldred (55)
Splain 3 4-4 10, Cousins 5 0-2 15, Francis 2 9-9 14, Caldwell 2 2-2 6, Thomas 4 2-2 10. Totals: 16 17-21 55.
Salamanca (61)
Isaac 7 0-2 14, Brown 2 0-0 4, Galante 3 0-0 6, L. Brown 6 0-0 14, Herrick 5 10-10 23. Totals: 23 10-12 61. Otto-Eldred 4 20 38 55 Salamanca 9 22 39 61
Three-point goals: O-E 6 (Cousins 5, Francis); Sala. 5 (Herrick 3, Brown 2). Total fouls: O-E 11, Sala. 17. Fouled out: Galante.