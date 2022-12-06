Herrick

Salamanca’s Andy Herrick (30) drops in a layup against Niagara Wheatfield in the Warriors’ home opener Tuesday night. Herrick scored 24 points in a 49-35 victory.

 Salamanca Warrior Athletics photo

SALAMANCA — Against a defending sectional champion and without one of its star guards, the Salamanca boys basketball team still found a path to victory in its home opener.

The Warriors played lockdown defense and rode a big night from senior Andy Herrick, who scored 24 points in a 49-35 non-league victory over Niagara-Wheatfield on Tuesday.

