PORTVILLE — Franklinville/Ellicottville senior Tyyetta Herman won four events to pace a road dual meet victory for the Titans Wednesday.
F/E defeated Portville 97-46.
Herman won the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes along with the long jump. Anna Slavinski won four events of her own: the 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles and pole vault. Megan Jackson won both throwing events, shot put and discus.
Alysa Williams won the 800 and F/E won the 3,200 relay.
For Portville, Samantha Bray won the 1,500 and 3,000 and Emma Rhinehart won the triple jump. The Panthers won the 400 and 1,600 relays.
BOYS TRACK
Franklinville/Ellicottville 102, Portville 33
PORTVILLE — Franklinville/Ellicottville had four different double-winners as the Titans rolled to a road win.
Ben Edwards (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Dominic Breton (triple jump, discus), Caden Bish (100, long jump) and Bill Slavinski (200, shot put) all won two events for F/E.
William Benatovich won the 1,600, Grant Cornell won the 3,200 and Evan Leonard took the pole vault. F/E won the 400 relay.
For Portville, Simon Szymanski (400), Brady German (800) and Bryan Randolph (high jump) won an event each and the Panthers won the 3,200 relay.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Portville 5, Otto-Eldred 0
Portville (4-0) rolled to a sweep, starting with a 21-7, 21-10 win for Emily Jordan and Laney Vincent, followed by a 21-6, 21-6 win for Adelyn Walker and Ali Haynes.
The Portville ones team of Tori Unverdorben and Mia Rhinehart won 21-4, 21-9.
Adrianna Ensell and Brielle Fidurko made it 4-0 with a 21-4, 21-12 win.
Lillian Bentley and Jillian Stebbins closed the sweep with a 21-4, 21-12 win.
O-E fell to 0-4.
Bolivar-Richburg 5, Olean 0
Bolivar-Richburg (3-1) earned a sweep, starting with a win for Kori Thomas and Gaitley Maiolo in close 21-19, 21-17 sets.
Gracelyn Maiolo and Leigha Stives swept the second match 21-14, 21-11 and Brena Walp, Laney Vincent clinched the victory with a 21-9 and 21-9 win.
B-R’s ones team of Hunter Walp and Ali Haynes won 21-11, 21-9 before the seventh grade duo of Marissa Carls and Kylee Whiting pulled off a three-set nailbiter 21-15, 18-21, 15-13.
Olean fell to 0-4.