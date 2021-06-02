BEMUS POINT— The Franklinville/Ellicottville girls track and field team held on for a narrow victory over Maple Grove, 71-10, led by quadruple-winner Tyyetta Herman.
Herman won all of her events: the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes and the long jump.
Hayly Fredrickson won the 100 hurdles and pole vault for the Titans and Anna Slavinski took the 400 hurdles.
For Maple Grove, Tina Peppy (1,500, 3,000), Tessa Mozzi (discus, shot put) and Emma Foley (long jump, triple jump) won two events each.
GIRLS TRACKFillmore 52, Cuba-Rushford 46Fillmore 82, Houghton 6Cuba-Rushford 56, Houghton 7HOUGHTON — Fillmore showed its depth in defeating Cuba-Rushford and Houghton, while three individuals won events for the Eagles.
Jessi Rust (100 hurdles), Grace Russell (triple jump) and Morgan Byer (high jump) won one event each for Fillmore.
Cuba-Rushford’s Natalie Goble (100, 200), Hailey Kumpf (800, long jump) and Tara Duvall (discus, shot put) were double-winners and Libby Drum took the 1,500.
For Houghton, Nicole Torraca won the 400.
Wellsville 100, Genesee Valley 13Wellsville 85, Scio 32Scio 37, Genesee Valley 16BELMONT — Brooklyn Stisser had three individual firsts — in the 100, 200 and 400 — while Hannah Dunaway captured both the 1,500 and pole vault and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team to guide Wellsville.
Carina Kling won the 400 hurdles and also ran on the top 1,600 relay team for the Lions. Lexi Crossley (triple jump) and Jennifer Dickens (100 hurdles) both won one event and assisted the winning 400 relay team for Scio.
Lizzie Bentley won the shot put for Genesee Valley.
BOYS TRACKCuba-Rushford 64, Fillmore 24Houghton 50, Fillmore 40Cuba-Rushford 69, Houghton 22HOUGHTON — Hunter Williams, Josh Ward, Brayden Lavery and Noah Seigel won two individual events each to pace Cuba-Rushford.
Williams won the shot put and discus, Ward the long jump and high jump, Lavery the 200 and 100 while Seigel took the 110 hurdles and 400. Damon Wood won the 800.
For Houghton, Zach Tucker won the 1,600 and 3,200 while James Adenuga won the triple jump.
Wellsville 77, Genesee Valley 49Wellsville 70, Scio 57Scio 55, Genesee Valley 51BELMONT — Wyatt Scott took both hurdles events and Ben Jordan won the 3,200 and led off the winning 3,200 relay team to spark Wellsville to a pair of victories.
For Scio, Ayden Faulkner was a triple-winner, capturing the 100, 400 and triple jump, while Greg Wesche (800, 1,600) and Carter Silsby (shot put, discus) each won two events for Scio. Kaden Layman took first in the long jump and ran on Genesee Valley teams that won two of three relays.
Maple Grove 73, Franklinville/Ellicottville 65BEMUS POINT— Triple-winner Sam Eimiller led Maple Grove, winning the 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles and high jump.
For Franklinville Ellicottville, Noah Steinbroner (100, 200) and Connor Terwilliger (long jump, triple jump) were both double-winners. Cayden Hatch (400), Tavi Riling (3,200) and John Tinelli (pole vault) each won an event.
BOYS AT BELMONT Wellsville 77, Genesee Valley 49 Wellsville 70, Scio 57 Scio 55, Genesee Valley 51
100: Faulkner (S) :12.2; 200: Dickerson (W) :27.0; 400: Faulkner (S) :58.0; 800: Wesche (S) 2:22.0; 1,600: Wesche (S) 5:15.2; 3,200: Jordan (W) 13:01.2; 400 relay: Genesee Valley (Layman, Rinker, Snyder, Webb-Aylor) :54.7; 1,600 relay: Genesee Valley (Hamer, Layman, Snyder, Rinker) 4:16.0; 3,200 relay: Wellsville (Jordan, Brophy, Joslyn, Mariotti) 12:27.8; 110 hurdles: Scott (W) :19.7; 400 hurdles: Scott (W) 1:09.9; long jump: Layman (GV) 18-2; triple jump: Faulkner (S) 37-5 1/4; high jump: Torrey (GV) 5-8; shot put: Silsby (S) 31-0; discus: Silsby (S) 93-6; pole vault: not contested.
AT HOUGHTON Cuba-Rushford 64, Fillmore 24 Houghton 50, Fillmore 40 Cuba-Rushford 69, Houghton 22
100: Lavery (CR) 12.0; 200: Lavery (CR) 24.8; 400: Seigel (CR) 55.1; 800: Wood (F) 2:29.5; 1,600: Tucker (H) 5:06.4; 3,200: Tucker (H) 13:10; 400 relay: Cuba-Rushford (Lavery, Baron, Keller, Ward) 48.2; 1,600 relay: Cuba-Rushford (Adams, Keller, Barron, Seigel) 4:30.2; 3,200 relay: not contested; 110 hurdles: Seigel (CR) 17.0; 400 hurdles: not contested; long jump: Ward (CR) 17-7; triple jump: Adenuga (H) 31-6.25; high jump: Ward (CR) 5-4; shot put: Williams (CR) 31-1.75; discus: Williams (CR) 92-5; pole vault: not contested.
AT BEMUS POINT Maple Grove 73, Franklinville/Ellicottville 65
100: Steinbroner (FE) 11.2; 200: Steinbroner (FE) 23.2; 400: Hatch (FE) 54.4; 800: Baer (MG) 2:20; 1,600: Crist (MG) 4:59; 3,200: Riling (FE) 11:23; 400 relay: Maple Grove (Welsh, Helt, Bower, Marshall) 48.4; 1,600 relay: Maple Grove (Marshall, Baer, Helt, Svetanics) 3:43.3; 3,200 relay: Maple Grove (Svetanics, Baer, Cornell, Helt) 9:23.7; 110 hurdles: Eimiller (MG) 15.8; 400 hurdles: Eimiller (MG) 1:03.5; long jump: Terwilliger (FE) 17-7; triple jump: Terwilliger (FE) 38-4.5; high jump: Eimiller (MG) 5-10; shot put: Marshall (MG) 36-8; discus: Svetanics (MG) 80-5; pole vault: Tinelli (FE) 7-6.
GIRLS AT BELMONT Wellsville 100, Genesee Valley 13 Wellsville 85, Scio 32 Scio 37, Genesee Valley 16
100: Stisser (W) :13.8; 200: Stisser (W) :29.0; 400:Stisser (W) 1:11.6; 800: Davenport (S) 3:07.5; 1,500: Dunaway (W) 6:26.6; 3,000: Covell (W) 14:14.8; 400 relay: Scio (B. Crossley, Davenport, L. Crossley, Dickens) :59.5; 1,600 relay: Wellsville (Kling, Kinnicutt, Bidzerkowney, Dunaway) 5:08.9; 3,200 relay: not contested; 100 hurdles: Dickens (S) :21.4; 400 hurdles: Kling (W) 1:31.6; long jump: Gordon (W) 11-5 3/4; triple jump: Crossley (S) 26-2 1/4; high jump: not contested; shot put: Bentley (GV) 28-9; discus: Oswald (W) 75-8; pole vault: Dunaway (W) 6-1.
AT HOUGHTON Fillmore 52, Cuba-Rushford 46 Fillmore 82, Houghton 6 Cuba-Rushford 56, Houghton 7
100: Goble (CR) 13.5; 200: Goble (CR) 200; 400: Torraca (H) 1:08.0; 800: Kumpf (CR) 2:51.5; 1,500: Drum (CR) 5:47.5; 3,000: not contested; 400 relay: Cuba-Rushford (Riquelme, Goble, Kumpf, Belec) 54.8; 1,600 relay: not contested; 3,200 relay: not contested; 100 hurdles: Rust (F) 20.0; 400 hurdles: not contested; long jump: Kumpf (CR) 13-4.25; triple jump: Russell (F) 26-1; high jump: Byer (F) 4-5; shot put: Duvall (CR) 25-4; discus: Duvall (CR) 74-0; pole vault: not contested.
AT BEMUS POINT Franklinville/Ellicottville 71, Maple Grove 70
100: Ty. Herman (FE) 13.0; 200: Ty. Herman (FE) 27.6; 400: Ty. Herman (FE) 1:01.7; 800: Crist (MG) 2:39.6; 1,500: Peppy (MG) 5:49; 3,000: Peppy (MG) 11:48; 400 relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (A. Hurlburt, Slavinski, M. Hurlburt) 56.3; 1,600 relay: Maple Grove (Baer, Brunenavs, Pavlock, Crist) 4:31.9; 3,200 relay: Maple Grove (Tarbrake, Baer, Bohall, Pavlock) 10:48; 100 hurdles: H. Fredrickson (FE) 17.3; 400 hurdles: Slavinski (FE) 1:13.7; long jump: Ty. Herman (FE) 14-2; triple jump: Foley (MG) 28-4.5; high jump: Foley (MG) 4-6; shot put: Mozzi (MG) 29-9; discus: Mozzi (MG) 98-3; pole vault: H. Fredrickson (FE) 7-6.