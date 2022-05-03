SILVER CREEK — The Franklinville/Ellicottville girls track and field team has been a force so far this season.
Tyyetta Herman has been at the center of it. And she was again on Tuesday.
Herman was again victorious in each of her four events as the Titans came away with another one-sided victory, this one a 110-29 decision over Silver Creek/Forestville in a rainy CCAA matchup. Herman captured the 100, 800 and long jump and set the tone on the winning 400 relay team to power the Titans. That was part of a day in which F/E took first in 15 of 17 events.
Audrey Hurlburt (100 hurdles, pole vault) and Anna Slavinski (200, 400 hurdles) were both double-winners while Slavinski also ran on the first-place 400 relay team for the Titans. Alysa Williams took the 1,500 and was part of two winning relays, Nicole Burton claimed the 400 and joined the top 1,600 relay team and Abby Chudy won the 3,000 and was part of the distance relay win..
Alivia Penman (triple jump) and Grace Mullen (discus) picked up the two first for Silver Creek/Forestville).
Fredonia 87, Olean 42
FREDONIA — Ashlyn Ambrose was a triple-winner, taking the 800, 1,500 and 3,000 to key Fredonia.
Gigi Ferro won the 100 and 200 and led off the first-place 400 relay team for the Hillbillies. Olean boasted three field winners in Lily Schena (long jump), Lexi Benjamin (shot put) and Hallie Zawlsky (discus).
Amherst 89, Pioneer 50
YORKSHIRE — Amherst took the meet, led by a trio of double winners: Lauren Womack (long, triple jumps) Olivia Senall (100, 200) and Mallory Grubb (800, 1,500)
For Pioneer (2-2, 0-2), Porsha Harrington won the shot put and discus.
Theresa Kolasny tied for the high jump with teammate Valerie Gilbert and also had a tie with Amherst in the pole vault. Faith Ruppert won the 100 hurdles.
“I was really happy about how well the girls competed considering the weather conditions,” Pioneer coach Mary Doud said. “We had a lot of PRs even though it was rainy.”
Allegany-Limestone 122, Dunkirk 18
ALLEGANY — Angelina Napoleon once again took first in all four events she competed in, winning the 400, 3,000 and high jump while leading off the top 1,600 relay team to guide Allegany-Limestone.
Lilly Coulter (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles) won two events and was part of the first-place 1,600 relay team while Ashlyn Collins claimed the 800, anchored the 1,600 relay team and led off the winning 3,200 relay team. Madison Honeck took the 200 and was also part of two top relay teams. Cait Kellogg (100) and Emily Lippert (long jump) each had one individual first and were part of a winning relay.
For Dunkirk, Sierra Porpiglia won the 1,500.
AT YORKSHIRE
Amherst 89, Pioneer 50
100: Senall (A) :13.3; 200: Senall (A) :27.7; 400: Lipa (A) 1:04.2; 800: Grubb (A) 2:26; 1,500: Grubb (A) 5:19; 3,000: Gabelcick (A) 15:17; 400 relay: Amherst :56.5; 1,600 relay: Amherst 4:30.8; 3,200 relay: Pioneer (Drennan, Agen, Gilbert, Lazarz) 11:01.9; 100 hurdles: Ruppert (P) :18.2; 400 hurdles: Jay (A) 1:15.6; long jump: Womack (A) 14-8; triple jump: Womack (A) 31-8.5; high jump: Gilbert (P)/Kolasny (P)4-0; shot put: Harrington (P) 25-7.5; discus: Harrington (P) 72-5; pole vault: Kolasny (P)/Gonzalez (A) 5-6.
AT FREDONIA
Fredonia 87, Olean 42
100: Ferro (F) :14.0; 200: Ferro (F); 400: Russo (F); 800: Ambrose (F); 1,500: Ambrose (F) 6:08.3; 3,000: Ambrose (F); 400 relay: Fredonia (Ferro, Roth, Gondek, Cook) :57.6; 1,600 relay: Fredonia, 3,200 relay: Fredonia 13:46.0; 100 hurdles: Russo (F) :19.2; 400 hurdles: Gondek (F); long jump: Schena (O) 12-11 1/4; triple jump: LeBaron (F); high jump: Fredonia; shot put: Benjamin (O) 24-2; discus: Zawlsky (O) 70-5; pole vault: not contested.
AT ALLEGANY
Allegany-Limestone 122, Dunkirk 18
100: Kellogg (AL) :13.6; 200: Honeck (AL) :29.8; 400: Napoleon (AL) 1:00.0; 800: Collins (AL) 2:37.5; 1,500: Porpiglia (D) 5:35.3; 3,000: Napoleon (AL) 10:53.9; 400 relay: A-L (Lippert, Giardini, Honeck, Kellogg) :55.6; 1,600 relay: A-L (Napoleon, Coulter, Honeck, Collins) 4:32.1, 3,200 relay: A-L (Collins, Peters, Sheehy, Straub) 11:52.2; 100 hurdles: Coulter (AL) :20.1; 400 hurdles: Coulter (AL) 1:20.0; long jump: Lippert (AL) 13-1 1/2; triple jump: Wolfgang (AL) :27.6; high jump: Napoleon (AL) 5-4; shot put: Wolfgang (AL) 24-6; discus: Rhodes (AL) 72-4; pole vault: Cooper (D) 7-0.
AT SILVER CREEK
Franklinville/Ellicottville 110, Silver Creek/Forestville 29
100: Ty. Herman (F/E) :13.2; 200: Slavinski (F/E) :29.0; 400: Burton (F/E) 1:07.6; 800: Ty. Herman (F/E) 2:44.5; 1,500: Williams (F/E) 5:57.0; 3,000: Chudy (F/E) 12:33.0; 400 relay: F/E (Ty. Herman, Bish, Slavinski, M. Hurlburt) :55.6; 1,600 relay: F/E (Williams, Burton, Thomson, Kaleta) 4:55.0; 3,200 relay: F/E (Williams, Chudy, Tatlow, Bush); 100 hurdles: Hurlburt (F/E) :19.2; 400 hurdles: Slavinski (F/E) 1:15.2; long jump: Ty. Herman (F/E) 14-1; triple jump: Penman (SC) 29-5 3/4; high jump: Bush (F/E) 3-6; shot put: Price (F/E) 29-2; discus: Mullen (SC) 78-0; pole vault: Hurlburt (F/E) 7-0.