(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a two-part series on Rixford, Pa. native Scott Fox, a NASCAR award-winning engine assembler for the highly-successful Hendrick Motorsports team.)
Scott Fox was one job interview away from returning to the car dealership where he formerly worked in the garage.
The Rixford, Pa. native had moved to Charlotte, N.C. where he worked his way into NASCAR racing and was three years into a stint with the Geoff Bodine team when, financially strapped, it closed down.
Fox was out of a job.
“Hendrick Motorsports called and I had an interview with them,” he remembered. “I told myself, ‘If I don’t get (the job) over there – I knew they were stable and a good organization to work for – then I was going back to the dealership.’
“But, lo and behold, they hired me on Jan. 2, 1998.”
Thus began Fox’s 23-year association with what has become NASCAR’s premier race team.
Three weeks ago at the Coca Cola 600, Hendrick Motorsports earned its 269th victory, breaking the previous mark held by Petty Enterprises. And, earlier this season, at Dover, the team’s drivers – Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and William Byron – took the top four spots, a NASCAR first.
Also unprecedented is that Hendrick cars have taken the Top two spots in the last four races – Dover, Texas, Charlotte and Sonoma – two of them road courses.
Thus, Hendrick has returned Chevrolet to prominence in its competition with Toyota and Ford.
YET IT hasn’t always been that way.
“Rich started racing in ’82 and there were only a handful of people there … it wasn’t even Hendrick Motorsports then,” Fox related. “When Geoff Bodine won Martinsville, they were almost out of money … and though he later became a team owner himself, that (win) is what got it all started in ’83 (for Hendrick).”
And it has grown significantly since then.
“My employee number is 219 and there’s 600-plus now,” Fox said. “You have guys still there who were hired No. 8 or No. 10 … they’re up there in age, but still working.”
What’s made the team so successful?
“Mr. Hendrick is really good with his people, he knows it takes people to win and succeed and he puts people in the right places to do that,” he said. “There’s been bumps and hiccups along the way. But to take those few people to get that one win and get us on the map to get a sponsorship for one car and grow it into a four-car team and be successful is quite an accomplishment for one person. To get those people in place … drivers, crew chiefs, it’s pretty amazing.”
FOX, WHO won NASCAR’s Engine Builder of the Year in 2013, takes pride in the fact his engine was in Larson’s winning car in the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte that produced Hendrick’s 269th victory nine days ago.
Of his job, he said, “It’s a team effort. We all do the same thing each week and with the fresh-built (engines) they pick which car it goes into. We’re ahead two or three weeks, so I don’t know where my engine is until I go back and look up what car it’s into.
“I’m already working on Pocono, which is three weeks ahead.”
And it’s not just the team’s four Cup cars Hendrick Motorsports works on. It also has lease arrangements with Chip Ganassi (drivers Ross Chastain and Kurt Busch), Ricky Stenhouse and Ryan Preece while also providing engines for (Dale Earnhardt) Junior Motorsports Xfinity cars.
BUT, FOX knows the team’s success is never guaranteed.
“It has been a good year, so far, but in the past we’ve had problems … when the new cars came out we struggled for two years,” he admitted. “Since the horsepower has changed so much throughout the years, the aspect of winning is more about the handling than it is about the engine … more about getting through traffic.
“At tracks a mile-and-a-half or greater (the engine) makes only about 550 horsepower ... you go to a short track like Martinsville, Bristol or a road course, it’s 750 but still restricted. Prior to 2015 the engine was considered ‘open’ and you could make as much (horsepower) as you wanted. We were making, like, 880. It was a big change for us to get through that transition.”
However, there’s more to winning in NASCAR than a good driver and a top-flight engine.
“The cars have really gotten better in the last year or two,” Fox said. “There’s a lot to it. The (Hendrick) pit crew guys have really stepped their game up and have been performing really well. Every spot you can gain on pit road is a plus … it keeps the driver pumped up and the race goes a lot better.
“Everything has to be perfect nowadays … engine performance, car handling, pit crews, everybody’s involved to get a win. The competition is really high; it’s a lot stiffer than what it used to be, but it’s also exciting.”
ON RACE day, Fox is “usually at home” watching on TV or with neighbors and nearby co-workers.
He admitted, “It’s still fun, though there have been a lot of rule changes throughout the years, especially the safety equipment. Some of the other things we don’t agree with, but it’s all for the good (of racing).
“I think I’ve got a few more years here before I retire but it seems like it’s gone really fast … it doesn’t seem like I’ve been here that long.”
