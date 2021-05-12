BEMUS POINT — Marina Heister fashioned a 7-over par 43 to capture medalist honors and guide Olean (2-2, 2-2) to a girls golf win at the Bemus Point Golf Course.
The Huskies won, 31.5-23.5, over Maple Grove/Cassadaga Valley. Maddie Lancaster carded a 56 to power Maple Grove/Cassadaga Valley (2-3).
BOYS GOLFBolivar-Richburg 223, Genesee Valley 268WELLSVILLE — Garrett Shields turned in a 46 to earn medalist honors and helped lead Bolivar-Richburg (2-2) to victory at the 34-par Wellsville Country Club course.
Colton Cowburn led Genesee Valley (0-4) by shooting a 64.
AT BEMUS POINT GCOlean 31.5, Maple Grove/Cassadaga Valley 23.5Olean:
Marina Heister 43, Crawford 63, Vanderhoef 58, Bartman 65
Maple Grove/CV:
Maddie Lancaster 56, Ruhlman 66, Jesinki, Rogers 65, Gren 71
AT WELLSVILLE CCBolivar-Richburg 223, Genesee Valley 268Bolivar-Richburg:
Shields 46, Gilliland 56, Robinson 58, Greeson 63
Genesee Valley: Cowburn 64, Hemphill 66, Herring 68, McRoe 70