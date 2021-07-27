As Pennsylvania’s first practice in preparation for the Big 30 Charities Classic came to a close, head coach Mark Heindl barked a simple message to his team.
“We’re on a mission,” Heindl yelled to 41 of the area’s top high school football players. “We get 10 practices. And we’re already down one.”
Heindl, the Ridgway coach who returns to lead PA after initially being selected to coach last year’s canceled game, knows that utilizing every practice is important. His squad will look to extend the state’s unbeaten streak to five consecutive games, as New York has not defeated PA since 2015.
“The only thing we’re never in control of with these guys is time,” Heindl said. “Every day is important. We’ve got nine more days to get ready against a very good, physical New York team, but they’ll be ready.”
PA kicked off its practice schedule at Floyd C. Fretz Middle School, completing initial physicals before enduring an hour-long, padless session. Three of the team’s 44 roster members were absent, for reasons unknown at the time, but Heindl called Monday’s session a “good showing.”
Before 2020’s game was canceled amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 2019’s Charities Classic ended in a 27-27 tie. Before that, PA rattled off three wins in a row, scoring 37 or more points in each game.
“What a lot of these guys don’t realize is that a lot of football players walked off the field in November for the last time ever,” Heindl said. “The senior class this past year got cheated out of a season. These kids here get another shot, and to get nine more times together as a family to get ready to play a game that everybody loves and wants to see, every day is special.”
Heindl, who has spent a dozen years as Ridgway’s boss after nine as an assistant, is joined by a quartet of assistants: Tony Defilippi, Rick Viglione, Mickey Delhunty and Jack Kifer, each from Ridgway.
As receivers rehearsed route patterns with quarterbacks, special teams units calculated where they were supposed to line up and linemen knocked the rust off of their blocking schemes, Heindl and staff brought a noticeable energy to the practice field. Calibrating an offense and defense composed of players from across the region will be a challenge, but as Heindl pointed out, he’s working with the best local players available.
“They’re all-stars and they were selected for a reason,” Heindl said. “It’s nothing I’m doing or any of these coaches. These kids have got something inside of them that they want to show, and I think if tonight’s practice is any inkling, they’re going to show something special in two weeks.”
Heindl will look to familiarize his roster with his staff’s terminology, something that will become easier for players as they complete more practices. A 10-practice window likely doesn’t allow for the learning of a complete playbook, but Heindl knows he has smart players at his disposal.
“Football isn’t an easy sport, and that’s why a select few play,” Heindl said. “These guys here are an elite group and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
PA will practice at Port Allegany High School Tuesday before seeing the Bradford Area High School turf at Parkway Field, on which the game will be played on August 7, for the first time as a group on Wednesday. New York will practice at BAHS on Tuesday.
Each PA practice will be held at a different location, with August 6’s practice at Johnsonburg High School serving as the team’s final preparation for the game.
It can be hard to keep track of a roster consisting of nearly four-dozen players. But, keeping consistent with his theme of simplicity, Heindl had a concise answer for which athletes have stood out early in the team’s preparation.
“All of them.”