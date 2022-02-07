Last Wednesday night, some 90 miles away in Erie, the Pitt-Bradford wrestling team scored a 33-15 dual meet victory over Penn State-Behrend.
The win marked UPB boss Blake Heim’s first as a collegiate head coach. In his first season leading the Panthers after two years as an assistant, the Thiel College alumnus and former high school standout hopes Wednesday’s win was the first step toward building a successful program from scratch.
“It means a lot to me,” Heim said. “It wasn’t pretty, but it felt good to get that one out of the way. It came a little later than I’d have liked it to be, but I’m looking forward to big things next year with a big recruiting class.”
With just nine total wrestlers on its roster and 10 weight classes to fill, winning duals has been a challenge for UPB. Six seniors will graduate in the spring, leaving only three returners for Heim’s second season.
A recruiting class of 15 or 20 wrestlers, however, will be his first step toward rebuilding.
“We’re starting from nothing,” Heim said. “There are many things I want to accomplish — we still haven’t had someone nationally ranked, still haven’t had a national qualifier and still haven’t had a dual meet where we’ve had a full lineup and not given up any forfeits. Those are all things that I’m trying to accomplish in the next year or so.”
Heim’s rebuilding philosophy? Success breeds success. And he’s had plenty of success in the sport already.
Heim amassed a 56-24 record across four years at Thiel, and was selected as a team captain his senior season, when the Tomcats won the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in 2016. Previously, he compiled a 124-37 record at Reynolds High School, where he finished third at the PIAA championships as a senior.
Before coming to UPB, he coached Commodore Perry’s junior high program.
“I came from a high school program where we did nothing but win,” Heim said. “When I was in college, we did nothing but win, as well, so losing isn’t easy for me. But, it’s part of building a young program.”
That process starts in the form of recruiting.
Heim has already landed seven commitments for next season, and has a handful of others that are “leaning” toward the Panthers. His Division III background could become an asset — he’s familiar with the process.
“I waited until last-minute to decide what I wanted to do for college, so I decided to go to Thiel, which was close for me,” Heim said. “I had a pretty decorated high school career, so going to a Division III school, I thought I was going to walk into the room and be the best wrestler in there. I found out very quickly that Division III athletics are no joke, and that I had made the right decision.”
The “D3 stigma” can be a hindrance in recruiting, Heim said.
“That’s one of the most frustrating parts about recruiting — these kids become state qualifiers and have these great records in high school, and all of a sudden they think they should be getting a scholarship and wrestling Division I.”
Recruits from District 9, the Pittsburgh area and New York’s Southern Tier have had UPB on their radar, Heim said.
With the roster turnover from this season to next, many newcomers will have an immediate place in the starting lineup. Perhaps those opportunities may be attractive to high school wrestlers.
“We’ll be a young team next year, but I’m going to expect big things out of them,” Heim said. “It will make for a fun few years as those guys become juniors and seniors.”
The Panthers have several more events on their schedule before Feb. 26’s Mideast Regional tournament. They’ll host Jamestown Community College Friday before hosting a tri-meet Saturday and Penn State-Behrend Feb. 17.
This season was also UPB’s first competing in the Eastern Collegiate Wrestling Conference, alongside schools such as Brockport, Cortland and Ithaca. While the success hasn’t come yet — UPB has lost 10 dual meets this season and finished 8th of nine teams at the ECWC championships — Heim is hopeful that he can build the program into a contender.
“I just want people to keep an eye out for us,” he said. “I think, within the next few years, I’m going to make some drastic changes to this program, and I’m looking forward to it.”