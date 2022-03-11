WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jalen Adaway stood motionless, hands on hips, staring blankly ahead as Saint Louis celebrated this most stunning outcome.
His despondent demeanor encapsulated what every fan of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, from the hundreds in attendance to the thousands back home, must have felt at that moment.
Stupefied silence.
An ineffable malaise.
Complete and utter disbelief.
The fourth-seeded Bonnies had done a commendable job of climbing back, of overcoming their game-long ills, rallying from 10 down with 10:57 to play to twice take the lead in the final two minutes. And even when Gibson Jimerson knocked down a short jumper to give the No. 5 Billikens a 57-56 advantage in the final seconds, Bona could feel supremely confident in its chances: It had the ball, coming out of a timeout, with 13 ticks still remaining, a veteran team and another incredible crowd that had done all it could to will their Bonnies to victory.
Bona, time and again, had thrived in these kinds of moments.
Only this time, it didn’t.
After corralling a missed drive by Jaren Holmes, Kyle Lofton was fouled on his short putback attempt with Bona still down one and just 1.8 seconds left. With a chance to win it, the senior guard stepped to the line and missed the first free throw. And with a chance to tie, his second attempt, which sat on the rim for what seemed like forever, also bounced out … as did his desperation layup after scrambling for his own rebound.
And that was it.
For the second time in three years, Bona fell to Saint Louis on the Atlantic 10 Tournament stage, on the final play, in the most painful fashion. This one, however, given what this group of five seniors was setting out to do, was even worse, a stinging (and potentially season-ending) 57-56 loss before 5,894 observers in the A-10 quarterfinals at Capital One Arena Friday afternoon.
“Yeah, it stings. It hurts. I had a few shots to possibly put the game away, Kyle had a chance to basically win the game or tie the game,” acknowledged Osun Osunniyi, who also missed a pair of free throws in the final minute. “Both of us have been in the gym for hours, every single day working on that. It just didn’t go our way today. It hurts a lot more … how we lost – being seniors, it could possibly be our last game together. All the emotions that you can imagine are going through our minds right now.”
On the surface, Bona (20-9) falling short of its storybook ending came down to a pair of missed freebies from its best free throw shooter.
Deeper down, though, there was so much more to blame.
Bona had another anemic outing offensively, starting out 1-for-12 from the field while notching only 20 first-half points and shooting 38 percent for the game, including 5-for-20 from 3-point range.
Osunniyi, a huge factor in the Bonnies’ regular-season sweep of SLU, was taken out of the game almost entirely. He didn’t take his first shot until just 2:02 remained, though he did have five huge points down the stretch.
Bona had its inside game shut down by the bruising Bills, who will meet top-seeded Davidson in today’s semifinals. It made a couple of inspired runs to keep it close throughout, including an 8-0 push to offset that 47-37 deficit and six-straight points on a Dominick Welch 3-pointer and a Shoon three-point play to take a 54-52 lead in the final stages, but settled for too many outside jumpers. It had a tough time slowing Jimerson, who racked up 20 points and made 6-of-9 from deep. It attempted only eight free throws, making three.
And THAT’s how Bona wound up with one of its toughest-to-stomach losses in recent memory.
“It’s a shame that everybody’s gonna look at the last 1.8 seconds,” coach Mark Schmidt said, “and I always say to our players, no game is won or lost in the last possession. There’s a number of (things that happen before that).”
He added, “Life’s not fair all the time. Sometimes you get a curve ball thrown at you. But these guys will bounce back. Credit to Saint Louis for making the plays and beating us today. But our guys will bounce back and these guys will be really successful.”
Osunniyi had averaged 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks in the two wins over Saint Louis last month. How were the Billikens able to neutralize him in Game 3?
“Well, Shoon’s not a back to the basket guy,” Schmidt said. “All the stuff he gets is on rolls and dunks and offensive rebounding. Getting the ball deep against them, we had a much easier time in Game 1 and Game 2. We didn’t get the lobs we got in (those games). They did a good job on ball screen defense and made it a little bit more difficult for us.”
Adaway totaled 18 points on 7-of-17 shooting while Welch had 14. Lofton (10 points) and Jaren Holmes struggled to a combined 7-of-28 effort. Even after scoring 83 against the Billikens in the RC, Bona knew that “it was going to be like this.”
“We knew that it was going to be a tough, physical game,” Schmidt said, “and that’s what it was. Both teams, it wasn’t great execution. It was great defense. The refs let us play for the most part. But we knew who we were playing and … we weren’t surprised that it was 57-56.”
While Saint Louis celebrated another dramatic postseason win over Bona, the latter was left to ponder if it’ll play in the NIT … if it even wants to play in the NIT. But it, in no way, was going to put this loss on Lofton.
“One play doesn’t define you,” Schmidt said. “He’s been everything to the program. He epitomizes everything we want in a player. And it hurts. It stings. It would be one thing if he didn’t put in the time. He lives in the gym. He’s one guy that deserves to make those foul shots … but life is not fair all the time.
“We know how important he is. We wouldn’t be in this situation without him. I told him he has nothing to apologize for. We’re here, a big reason is because of what he’s done for us.”