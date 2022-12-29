ALLEGANY — It was by no means perfect, but Portville girls basketball coach Inga Welty started to feel like she had her team back on Thursday.

The Panthers emerged from the Christmas holiday break with their full lineup after a rash of injuries over the opening weeks of the 2022-23 season. Making her return after sitting two games due to a knee injury, Portville junior center Lilly Bentley showed the level of post play that made her a Big 30 All-Star as a sophomore, scoring 17 points with 10 points and six blocks to lead a 41-33 victory over Port Allegany at the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Showcase.

