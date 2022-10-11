RANDOLPH — Angelina Napoleon and the Allegany-Limestone girls collected another clean sweep.
Alex Redeye found himself at, or near, the top of the podium.
And so it was in another standout showing for the Gators cross country teams.
Napoleon took first of 19 runners who finished, completing the 2.9-mile course in 18:03.2 to lead A-L to a 15-point first-place position among four teams on Tuesday. The Gators claimed the top five spots, with Ashlyn Collins taking second (19:54.6), just one-tenth of a second ahead of Lilianna Peters, and Elexa Duggan placing fourth (20:42.4) and Lilly Coulter fifth (21:11.2). Gowanda took second with 48 points while Randolph and Silver Creek/Forestville were incomplete.
On the boys’ side, Randolph’s Roan Kelly took first comfortably in 16:55. But A-L’s Redeye still finished second in 17:29.0. Gowanda claimed the next four spots, led by Drew Shull in third (18:23.7) to win the team scoring with 21 points. The Cardinals were second with 47 points while Gowanda and the Gators were incomplete.
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS: Maple Grove 30, Frewsburg 32, Olean 71, Cattaraugus-Little Valley inc.
GIRLS: Maple Grove 15, Frewsburg inc., inc., Cattaraugus-Little Valley inc.
OLEAN — The Maple Grove girls took six of the top seven spots and the boys claimed first and second individually to pick up wins.
Allison Bohall finished the 3.0-mile course in 20:48 to lead the MG girls at Forness Park. Teammate Lily Eliss was third in 21:58 while Jadyn Trocki of Frewsburg was third (21:04). Olean’s Marrianna Young took 10th in 24:13 while Sofia Rucinski was 15th in 25:41. On the boys’ side, Ethan Verbosky took the top spot in 17:14, edging teammate Sean Verbosky (17:16). Frewsburg took the next three spots while finishing just short of the team crown.
Olean’s Lucas Peterson-Volz (18:20) and Cavan Boutillette (18:47) were eighth and ninth, respectively. C-LV’s Grady Merrill was 15th in 19:46.
GIRLS: Jamestown 23, Fredonia 34, Franklinville/Ellicottville inc., Salamanca inc., West Valley inc.
BOYS: Jamestown 19, Fredonia 49, West Valley 80, Franklinville/Ellicottville 94, Salamanca inc.
WEST VALLEY — In the program’s first-ever home cross country meet, Olivia Harmony made it a memorable night for the West Valley girls, taking first place overall.
Harmony turned in a dominant effort, finishing the 3.1-mile course in 21:39, nearly four minutes ahead of second-place finisher Gabriella Knight, of Jamestown (25:21). Teammate Olympia Leckey took fourth in 27:03 while Victoria Parish was seventh (28:09) and Maggie Parish ninth (29:22). Lucy Marchase led the F/E girls with a 12th-place finish (30:13).
On the boys’ side, Tyler Zwald took first with a run of 19:11 and Jamestown claimed the top four spots en route to the team title. West Valley’s Jack Tharnish was seventh (20:21), F/E’s Grant Cornell was 11th (21:10) and Salamanca’s Konner Spring was 35th (27:42).
SWIMMING
Olean 92, Fredonia 91
FREDONIA — Megan Jackson (100 free, 100 back) and Tyyetta Herman (50 free, 100 breast) each won a pair of events and Olean used eight first-place finishes and depth down the line to edge Fredonia by a point.
Jackson also swam third on a pair of winning relays while Herman was part of the top 200 medley relay team. Emmalie Gehm (200 free) and Kayci Landow (500 free) each added an individual triumph while the former anchored the 200 medley winners and the latter led off the first-place 400 freestyle relay team, which clinched the win.
Abby Roth took the 200 IM and 100 butterfly for Fredonia.
Of the Huskies’ narrow victory, coach Dan Brown said: “(It) was a true team effort. There were many races within races during the meet. Two notable races were the 200 free and Reece Schreiber finishing fifth. Another event that was huge was the 100 breaststroke. Reagan Deibler and London Sequerth finished fourth and fifth, setting the stage for the 400 free felay teams to place first and third to earn the win.”
Southwestern 119, Allegany-Limestone 64
JAMESTOWN — Samantha Vecchio won the 100 butterfly (1:14.97) and Lauryn Ball took the 100 backstroke (1:05.98) for Allegany-Limestone.
Michaella Rhodes added a first for the Gators in the diving event (252.82 points). A-L produced a fourth first-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay, as the team of Zoey Bush, Vecchio, Ball and Paige Pecorella took the top spot in 4:35.33.
Panama 117, Salamanca 62
SALAMANCA — Eighth-grader Rileigh Hutchinson earned the lone first-place finish for Salamanca, which posted a season-high 20 personal bests.
“This team has worked hard this year and it’s paying off (down the stretch),” Salamanca coach Laurie Lafferty-John said. “I know these girls are hungry for better times and that is what we are preparing for in the next few weeks.”
The Warriors fell to 2-8 on the year.