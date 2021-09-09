OLEAN — Nick Harmon found the back of the net three times to help boost Portville over the hosts at the Olean Tournament on Thursday and into the championship game.
Bryan Randolph scored first for the Panthers to set the tone en route to a 6-1 victory over Olean.
“We scored right off the bat with a pretty goal from Randolph,” said Portville coach JJ McIntosh.
Kyle Mathes and Steve Hoffman each came up with scores later to add to the lead. Michael Cole also added two assists helping to create two of Harmon’s scores.
“Our guys did a good job offensively, creating chances in a lot of different ways,” said McIntosh. “I’m happy with how we played, I think my boys played a great 80 minutes today.”
Stephen Hoffman scored for Olean with Quentin Allen assistin.
Olean will face Pioneer at 10 a.m. Saturday in a consolation match while Portville will advance to play Hornell at 12 a.m. for the Olean Tournament championship.
OLEAN TOURNAMENT Hornell 9, Pioneer 0
OLEAN — Hornell used a balanced attack of eight different goal scores to dominate the semi-final of the Olean Tournament and advance to Saturday’s championship game.
Jack Emo scored twice for the Red Raiders, Ian Ashworth scored once and had two assists and Shawn Rose and Genarr Picco each had a goal and an assist.
Jack Boro, Nathan Twilliger, Wyatt Evingham and Liam Khork each had goals.
Pioneer will play Olean in Saturday’s consolation game at 10 a.m. Hornell will face Portville in the championship at 12 a.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Westfield 6, Ellicottville 0
WESTFIELD — Carson Swanson scored twice and Darien Swanson had a goal and two assists to lead Westfield (1-1-1).
Aiden Gatto, Joshua Barresi and Cole Holland all scored once. Simeon Lashbrook had two assists, while Holland and Elijah Knappenberger had one assist each.
Ellicottville fell to 0-2-1.
SCIO TOURNAMENT
Bolivar-Richburg 2, Cuba-Rushford 1
SCIO — Reiss Gaines scored twice to guide Bolivar-Richburg (3-1) to the Scio Tournament championship game.
Gaines scored on a pass from Wyatt Karnuth just a minute into the game.
Cuba-Rushford (0-2) countered with a goal from Logan Lewis six minutes into the second half to even the score.
With seven minutes left in regulation Gaines found the back of the net again to retake the advantage for the Wolverines.
David Abdo finished with six saves for Bolivar-Richburg and Jarrett Campbell had seven for Cuba-Rushford.
Arkport/Canaseraga 5, Scio 1
SCIO — Jordan White had the lone goal for the host Tigers (0-2) in a first-round game at the Scio Tournament.
Arkport/Canaseraga advances to play Bolivar-Richburg in Saturday’s championship game at 7 p.m. Scio plays Cuba-Rushford in the consolation at 5.