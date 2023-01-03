It seemed sheer genius on the part of the National Football League.
The final Monday Night Game of the season loomed as the best of them all.
Buffalo versus the Bengals at Cincinnati in a meeting of two of the AFC’s top teams, matching a couple of the league’s elite quarterbacks with a possible Super Bowl berth on the line.
And for just about the first 10 minutes it lived up to the hype … and then it didn’t, in the worst possible way.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a catch on Cincinnati’s second possession.
The hit wasn’t particularly violent, at least by NFL standards. The second-year player from Pitt jumped to his feet, then immediately went back down in a most concerning way.
Something about this seemed different.
The urgency with which the training and medical staffs of both teams raced onto the field, combined with the shocked reaction of the players, indicated this was a major episode. Both teams encircled Hamlin and the treatment personnel in a tight bunch, separating only to let the ambulance through.
Eventually it was revealed that before he was driven off, Hamlin had been getting CPR.
That was my red flag.
In 50 years of covering pro football, specifically the Bills, I’ve never seen CPR administered on the field.
The most serious injury that occurred in a game I covered came in the 2007 season-opener at Orchard Park against Denver when reserve Bills tight end Kevin Everett suffered a spinal-cord injury on the opening kickoff. He endured temporary paralysis from the shoulders down, but there was no CPR. Instead, he was immobilized, backboarded and taken to the hospital. Both training and medical staffs were lauded for their quick and professional response and, thanks to a new procedure that included freezing temperatures, though his career was over, Everett recovered almost completely.
WATCHING the scene left me with an empty feeling, and the suggestion that the game might be resumed was beyond laughable.
The atmosphere at Paycor Stadium took me back to an event nearly 52 years ago.
I was doing play-by-play of a Bradford High School playoff basketball game against Punxsutawney in Johnsonburg for WESB. It was February of 1971.
Late in what turned out to be a one-point game, the father of one of Bradford’s players had a heart attack and died five rows from me. There was no press box, I was in the top row of the stands and as a cardiologist, who just happened to be there, tried to resuscitate the victim, I was trying to explain the delay in the simplest and quietest fashion to the listeners, trying to send the broadcast back to the station in an absolutely silent gym.
It was the worst day of my announcing career … the Ithaca College Radio-Television Department didn’t teach me what to do in that situation.
Eight months later that same hollow feeling revisited me.
I was watching a tense Lions-Bears NFL game when, in the late going, Chuck Hughes, a 28-year-old wide receiver for Detroit, fell to the ground on his way back to the huddle. He died on the field, despite the best efforts of both teams’ medical staffs.
Hughes had an undiagnosed hereditary heart issue and died of a coronary thrombosis.
I’ve never forgotten his name or the circumstances of his passing.
And, over the years, it’s occurred to me that given the ever-escalating size and speed of NFL players on fields that are too small for their skills and amplify the game’s violence, there will eventually be a death in a game not caused by a coronary.
Apparently, Hamlin, though in critical condition, survived an injury seemingly caused by a fairly routine collision.
And maybe that’s what’s the most disturbing part of it all.
