Her impact will be recorded in county, section and school record books for years to come, mostly for her ability to put the ball in the basket.
But ask Vanessa Hall her favorite play to make on the court, she doesn’t first think of a pull-up 3-pointer or dashing layup.
“More than scoring points, my favorite thing is a great assist,” the Whitesville senior said. “I love watching the tape and being like ‘man, I did that.’ I love assists.”
Hall, however, stands alone among girls basketball scoring talents in the area. Her senior year marked her third consecutive Big 30 scoring title and second Big 30 first-team selection (and third Big 30 all-star honor). She became the first girl in Allegany County to score 2,000 points and is now third all-time in Section 5 history with 2,492 points.
But to her team at Andover/Whitesville, Hall’s performance went far beyond the numbers that appear next to her name in a box score.
“You look at a box score and you read an article, you’re going to see Vanessa Hall had ‘X’ amount of points and she was always the leading scorer because she just had that knack to be able to put the ball in the basket, but she’s much more than just a scorer,” A/W co-head coach Aaron Rawady said. “When you look at the points that she did score, what isn’t always included is her shooting percentage. It’s not like she was putting in 20-30 points and shooting 30% from the field; she was shooting around 50% from the field. But also … she came close to averaging double digits in rebounds the last few seasons, she’s led the team in assists and steals and blocks ... really every statistical category, she’s led the team in for the last few years.
“And she also does the things that don’t show up on the stat sheet. She makes a lot of hustle plays that you’re not going to see in box scores and a lot of other things like that that make her so valuable.”
A/W WON back-to-back titles in Section 5 Class D2 in 2022 and 2023, Hall’s junior and senior seasons as she won sectional MVPs both years.
“I feel very blessed that we’ve been able to win two sectional championships in a row,” Hall said of wrapping up her senior season. “Obviously, I’m a big part of it but nothing happens without my team and I hope that they realize that. I’m very grateful for the opportunity, especially this season. I think I enjoyed last season better but this season was good.”
Her junior year felt a little better since it was the team’s first run to the sectional title.
“It was the first time we won sectionals, it was the first time anybody really took us seriously,” she said. “Last year the team, the season, everything just had a whole different energy to it.
“I feel like this season comes with a lot more ... I got a lot more attention just because I’m a senior so everybody knew it’s the last time they’d get to see me.”
Hall said her favorite memory remains the sectional semifinal in her junior season, when A/W knocked off Elba, the same program that had been a standard for Section 5 schools to judge themselves against.
“When I was in seventh grade we lost to Elba in Elba by like 60 and in eighth grade we lost to them in the finals,” she said. “So to get a chance to beat them after their five-year win streak was amazing.”
HALL WILL continue her hoops career at Utica University. She first picked up basketball as a first-grader and it soon became her favorite sport.
“Ever since then it’s always been basketball. I’ve been on AAU teams, I always play. I always play year-round,” she said.
Why hoops over the rest of sports available to young girls?
“Because my dad loves basketball,” Hall said. “I grew up watching it all the time. (Watching) college men’s basketball was my favorite thing to do when I was younger. That’s where I learned a lot of things. That’s where it translated over.”
She also averaged 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.5 blocks as a senior.
“When I first started I was mostly a shooter,” Hall said. “I stood outside the 3-point line and I just shot. So after the seniors graduated, when I was in eighth grade, I realized that I would need to do something else, elevate my game. Me and Coach really worked to put a post game in, and once I put the post game in and I could work inside-outside, that completely changed my game.”
Rawady coached Hall, briefly, on junior varsity as a seventh-grader. She never played a game of modified basketball and by the last nine games of her seventh grade season she’d already made the jump to varsity. She was a mainstay on varsity the next five years: from 13.0 points per game in 2018-19 to 21.7, to 31.9, 28.7 in 21-22 and 27.1 this year. Her career high of 48 as a junior set another school record. She won Allegany County league MVP four times.
“SHE GREW in every phase of the game,” Rawady said. “Early on we could tell that she had a knack for scoring. She was a really good shooter and her shooting developed throughout the years too, to the point where she was able to knock down shots from anywhere on the floor. Around her maybe 10th grade year or so, she started to extend her range four, five, maybe six feet past the 3-point line and was able to continue that through her senior year. Her defense improved as the years went on. She became one of the best passers I’ve seen in this area in a while. Her leadership too. She was brought up as a seventh-grader and now she’s playing every day with seniors who have been a part of the program for four or five years and that can be a pretty challenging and daunting task for a kid that’s that age, but as the years went on she really developed this leadership role to the point where even when she wasn’t a senior she had upperclassmen kind of looking to her on a daily basis in practice and in games.”
And through it all, Rawady said, the “extremely humble” Hall, a straight-A student, always came to practice with a positive attitude.
“Every day she was one of the hardest working players on the floor,” he said, “so being able to coach a player like that, I’ve been really fortunate to be able to be in that position.