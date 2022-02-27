ANDOVER — Vanessa Hall has produced several head-turning scoring outputs throughout her stellar varsity basketball career.
She eclipsed 1,000 career points in only her sophomore season. She currently ranks second in Section 5 in scoring average (29.7 points), is the reigning Big 30 scoring leader and has been among the area’s top bucket-getters for the last three years.
But she saved her best performance for the playoff stage on Saturday.
Hall poured in a career-high 48 points to power No. 2 Andover/Whitesville to an 89-30 rout of Lima Christian in a Section 5 Class D2 quarterfinal. She added nine rebounds, five blocks, five assists and four steals as part of her effort.
“She’s just a special player,” A/W coach Aaron Rawady said. “Vanessa was really good again tonight, and this was another career high for her. She did this in multiple ways, scoring at the rim, hitting mid-range shots, knocking down 3s and was perfect at the line (6-for-6). She was very unselfish with the ball too, getting her teammates involved. Defending and rebounding the ball as well, she was just incredible.”
Maria Riloba (8 assists, 4 steals) posted a double-double of 11 points and a season-high 20 rebounds while Rachel Jackson contributed 10 points, six assists and four steals for A/W (17-3), which will take on No. 3 Elba in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Alyssa Marsh scored 13 points for No. 7 Lima Christian (6-10).
Avoca/Prattsburgh 46, Houghton 16AVOCA — Kamryn Edwards and Kendra Pinckey rattled off 14 and 11 points, respectively, to guide No. 4 Avoca/Prattsburgh (15-6).
Jessica Prentice notched 14 of 16 points for No. 5 Houghton, which finished the season 9-8.
GFLCAA CHAMPIONSHIPSyracuse Eagles 56, New Life Christian 36ROCHESTER — Kate Grainger dropped 30 points, including a quartet of 3-pointers, to lead top-seeded Syracuse to a title.
The Eagles jumped out to a 16-9 lead and managed to extend the advantage after each quarter. Marceline Hutter totaled 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals while Brightleen Ngunyi (9 points) pulled down 17 rebounds for No. 2 New Life (13-6).
“The girls played hard today,” New Life coach Sarah Hutter said. “We just could not generate enough offense to stay up with them.”
AT ANDOVER Lima Christian (30)
Marsh 6 0-0 13, Britton 1 0-0 2, McGuire 0 1-2 1, Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Somers 1 0-0 3, Herring 3 0-0 9. Totals: 12 1-2 30.
Andover (89)
G. Hall 3 2-2 8, V. Hall 19 6-6 48, Lewis-Ellison 3 0-0 6, Jackson 4 1-1 10, Morgan 1 0-0 2, Riloba 5 1-2 11, Scholl 2 0-0 4. Totals: 37 10-11 89. Lima Christian 4 8 22 30 Andover/Whites. 21 49 70 89
Three-point goals: LC 5 (Herring 3, Marsh, Somers); A/W 5 (V. Hall 4, Jackson). Total fouls: LC 8, A/W 3. Fouled out:
None.
AT AVOCA Houghton (16)
Paschalis 0 1-2 1, Prentice 6 1-2 14, Adenuga 0 1-2 1, Haensel 0 0-0 0, Huizenga 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3-6 16.
Avoca/Prattsburgh (46)
Edwards 7 0-0 14, Pinckney 3 3-4 11, Stowe 3 2-2 8, Morera 3 0-0 7, Reid 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 5-6 46. Houghton 8 11 14 16 Avoca/Pratts. 19 27 37 46
Three-point goals: Hou. 1 (Prentice); A/P 3 (Pinckney 2, Morera). Total fouls: Hou. 8, A/P 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT ROCHESTER New Life Christian (36)
Hutter 8 0-0 17, Ngunyi 3 3-6 9, Feldbauer 3 0-0 6, Rhodes 2 0-0 4, Lima 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-6 36.
Syracuse Eagles (56)
K. Grainger 12 2-5 30, Ball 2 0-0 5, L. Grainger 3 1-1 8, Lamb 1 0-0 2, Skarupa 2 0-0 4, Hayden 2 2-2 7. Totals: 22 5-8 56. New Life 9 15 26 36 Syracuse 16 29 45 56
Three-point goals: NLC 1 (Hutter); Syracuse 7 (K. Grainger 4, L. Grainger, Ball, Hayden). Total fouls: NLC 7, Syracuse 7. Fouled out: None.