Andover/Whitesville's Hall nets 2,000th career point

Andover/Whitesville star senior Vanessa Hall scored her 2,000th career point during her team’s 66-17 victory over Bolivar-Richburg Thursday night in Andover.

 Photo provided

ANDOVER — Whitesville senior Vanessa Hall eclipsed another big scoring milestone Thursday night, scoring her 2,000th career point in a victory for the Andover/Whitesville girls basketball team.

Hall finished with a team-leading 23 points in a 66-17 victory over Bolivar-Richburg in non-league play.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social