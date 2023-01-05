ANDOVER — Whitesville senior Vanessa Hall eclipsed another big scoring milestone Thursday night, scoring her 2,000th career point in a victory for the Andover/Whitesville girls basketball team.
Hall finished with a team-leading 23 points in a 66-17 victory over Bolivar-Richburg in non-league play.
A/W co-head coach Aaron Rawady called the 2,000-point milestone “an amazing accomplishment” for Hall.
“She’s the first girl in Allegany County history to score 2,000 points,” Rawady said. “She is such a talented scorer and can do it any place on the floor. But to be able to do this, especially facing defenses every night that game plan specifically to stop her, is truly impressive. And as talented of a scorer as she is, for the past four years she has also led the team in assists, rebounds, steals and blocks.”
Also for A/W (5-0), Gabbi Hall had 15 points and Kennedy Bledsoe had 14 points.
Nadia Baldwin led B-R (4-4) with eight points.
“The effort on the defensive end was really good tonight,” Rawady noted. “We struggled to score early, but after forcing a couple turnovers we were able to get some transition baskets. That started to open things up for us offensively.”
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 60, Hinsdale 12
FILLMORE — Hope Russell scored a game-high 12 points and swiped six steals to lead Fillmore (3-2) to victory.
Madi Geertman (seven rebounds) and Preslee Miller had 10 points each for Fillmore. Grace Russell took seven steals and dished out four assists.
Hinsdale fell to 0-9.
Cuba-Rushford 63, Scio/Friendship 41
CUBA — With 20 points each from Brynn Lavery and Taylor Searle, Cuba-Rushford improved to 5-4 (1-0 league) with the victory.
Also for the Rebels, Emma Retz had 13 points.
Nevaeh Ross led Scio/Friendship (4-3) with 17 points and Kadence Donohue had 15 points.
“This game was much closer than how the score looks,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “They kept hanging around and had it down to 13 early in the fourth. It was nice to get some scoring contributions from multiple people tonight. Brynn shot really well and ended up with a career high which helped open things up for us.”