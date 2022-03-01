DANSVILLE — Vanessa Hall continues to get big buckets for the Andover/Whitesville girls basketball team, but few in her career to date have been as impactful as the ones down the stretch Tuesday night.
Hall made two go-ahead shots in the final minute of a Section 5 Class D2 semifinal, the latter proving to be the game-winner in a 45-43 victory over Elba. Hall finished with a game-high 34 points.
For No. 3 Elba (15-7), Sydney Reilly scored 13 points and Dakota Brinkmann had 12 points.
No. 2 A/W (18-3) led 26-19 at halftime, but Elba crawled back to tie the game 34-34 going into the fourth quarter.
“What a hard fought game by both teams,” A/W coach Aaron Rawady said. “We went on a run to start the game. Then they hit us with one of their own to start the second half. After that it was back and forth until the very end. We knew that going against an Elba team we would have our hands full, and we certainly did tonight.We have to give them a lot of credit. Our girls worked really hard too.That may be the best offensive team we played and our girls were locked in on defense and had maybe our best defensive game of the season.”
Andover/Whitesville will play No. 4 Avoca/Prattsburgh in the Class D2 championship Friday night in Letchworth at 6 p.m.
“We are excited to be playing in the finals, but we know it’s going to be really difficult to beat either team on the other side of the bracket,” Rawady said before A/P’s win over Jasper-Troupsburg. “If we play with the same effort and intensity that we had tonight then we have a shot at walking out of there with a title. But we are definitely going to have to earn it.”
BOYS
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D1 SEMIFINAL
Wheatland Chili 75, Fillmore 52
WARSAW — Fillmore kept itself in the Class D1 semifinal for a half, trailing 41-35 at halftime. But No. 2 Wheatland-Chili controlled the second half, outsourcing the Eagles 34-17 to advance to the sectional championship game.
Aaron Lund led the Wildcats (19-3) with 22 points. Leighton Williams added 14 points and Terry Bayly-Henshaw had 13 points.
For Fillmore, Carter Sisson had 13 points, Zach Sisson had 11 and Will Roeske added 10 points.“We got off to a bit of a shaky start and missed some layups and defensive assignments,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “Once we settled in we did a great job of going shot for shot with them. Unfortunately we could never quite get our noses in front. The second half they made a quick run, and we just never responded.
“Aaron Lund is a heck of an athlete and he really smothered us defensively, both on the ball and in help on Will (Roeske). He also did a good job of creating offense, and balancing scoring with finding shooters. Once they got on a roll, we just struggled to defend the perimeter and it felt like they couldn't miss.”
Entering the postseason as a No. 3 seed after winning Allegany County Div. I, Fillmore ends its season at 16-5.
“I'm really proud of the guys and the season we had,” Crouch said, “16-5, when considering who we lost to, being undefeated county champs, and playing the way we were at the end of the season … losing stings, but I am immensely proud of what we achieved.”
IAC
Christian Central 48, Archbishop Walsh 44
OLEAN — Christian Central’s Jeff Norcutt led all scorers with 31 points, making six 3-pointers.
Walsh started strong, leading 11-4 after the first quarter and 22-16 at halftime, but Christian Central rallied in the third, outscoring the Eagles 18-6.
Russell Maine led Walsh with 26 points. Dominic Esposito grabbed 10 rebounds (five offensive) with two blocks and three steals.