Emma Cole and Vanessa Hall were the best players for the top two teams in Allegany County.
Both were among the top scoring leaders in all of Section 5. Both led their squads to a sectional championship game earlier this month. It only seemed right, then, that they share the area’s most prestigious honor.
Hall, from Andover/Whitesville, and Cole, of Fillmore, were recently named Co-Most Valuable Player for Allegany County Division I in girls basketball. Hall, a junior guard/forward, finished second in the section in scoring at 29.6 points per game, according to the Section 5 website. She led A/W to the Class D2 title and to the sectional crossover, where it fell to Batavia-Notre Dame. Cole, meanwhile, a senior forward, guided the Eagles to a perfect 20-0 regular season and the league title, and 22-straight victories overall before Fillmore fell to Batavia-ND in the Class D1 championship.
Those two were joined on the Division I all-star team by Andover/Whitesville’s Maria Riloba (junior), Bolivar-Richburg’s Kayli Giardini (senior), Cuba-Rushford’s Tayor Searle (junior) and Fillmore senior Jadyn Mucher. Hall, Cole, Searle and Mucher were all multi-year selections.
Genesee Valley/Belfast junior Anna Drozdowski was named Most Valuable Player in Allegany County Division II. Drozdowski helped the JagDogs to a 16-6 mark and to the Class D1 semifinals, where they dropped a heartbreaker to Batavia-ND. She was joined on the all-star team by teammates Alicia Borden (senior) and Mary Hamer (sophomore). Also making the D-II team were Houghton junior Jessica Prentice and Scio/Friendship’s Kadence Donohue (junior) and Neveah Ross (sophomore). Drozdowski, Jamer and Ross were repeat all-star choices.
Cole and Borden were also named to the Ronald McDonald House All-Star Game in Rochester.
SOCCER
Big 30 trio helps Northwest Wave to tourney title
WARSAW — Three Big 30 players were part of the Northwest Wave girls team that won the recent Warsaw Soccer Club's Tenth Annual Indoor Tournament.
Northwest bested Alexander (7-0), Byron-Bergen (7-1) and Addison (1-0) in pool play before defeating Byron-Bergen (3-1) in the semifinals. A rematch with Addison in the finals saw Mandy Hurlburt (Ellicottville) score with two seconds remaining in regulation to clinch the title, 2-1.
Also on the team were Kendall Artlip (Portville) and Christy Childs (Hinsdale).