CUBA — Vanessa Hall pumped in 38 points to guide Andover/Whitesville to a 59-31 triumph over Cuba-Rushford in Allegany County Division I girls basketball action Thursday night.
Serena Ainsworth added 10 points for A/W. Up 17-13 after the first quarter, A/W (6-1) used a 13-2 second frame to bring a comfortable (30-15) lead into halftime before expanding on it in the third quarter.
Taylor Searle had 18 points for the Rebels (4-5), who were hampered by a 3-of-12 effort at the free throw line.
A year ago, Hall averaged 31.9 points en route to becoming a Second Team Big 30 All-Star and the Big 30 scoring champion. As a junior this season, she’s picked up right where she left off, averaging 28.7 points, which ranks second in all of Section 5, with four efforts of 30 points or more.
“Vanessa was obviously tough as per usual for Andover/Whitesville,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said of the 5-foot-9 guard/forward. “They got some good scoring early on from some of their other players as well. We had a lot of missed layups along with missed free throws that made matters worse.”
NON-LEAGUE
Genesee Valley/Belfast 50, Bolivar-Richburg 39
BELFAST — Mary Hamer racked up 20 points while Katlin Sadler notched 10 to key Genesee Valley/Belfast (5-3).
Bolivar-Richburg fell to 2-7.
Wellsville 43, Olean 34
OLEAN — Marley Adams scored 14 points to key Wellsville (7-2) to a season sweep of Olean.
Emily Costello added 11 points for the Lions, who used a 14-8 fourth quarter to pull away from a one-possession game. Olean was whistled for 17 fouls to Wellsville’s seven.
“We lost our heads at the beginning of the fourth quarter,” said Olean coach Chelsea Bowker, whose team had pulled to within 29-26 entering the final frame. “Some things just did not go our way, and they just put it on us after that.”
Anayah Parks-Barker had 14 points for the Huskies (2-4).