OLEAN — Corey Haas made just one change to his routine:
Unlike the rest of the week, on Sunday morning, he went without his usual cup of coffee.
And though that decision was minor in nature, it might have made a meaningful difference in how he played on this biggest stage to date.
Haas, perhaps a bit calmer than usual, drained a handful of big putts during the second half of the 36-hole Championship Flight final at the 87th annual Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur. And by hole No. 32, due in part to that putting, the Cuba native’s relatively long wait for local golf glory had ended.
After 14 years and a couple of close calls, including a trip to the final in 2014, Haas was no longer “the best player who’s never won it.” He now, finally, was the champion, having beaten the tournament’s most accomplished player, Chris Blocher, 5-and-4, for that distinction on a boiling 82-day degree day at Bartlett Country Club.
“I’ve been grinding away at a title for a long time,” Haas said during the trophy presentation afterward. “I took a few-years hiatus with my new job, but after that, it was nice to be able to get back out and give it a run the last couple years and get it done today.”
ONE-UP through the first 18 holes, Haas buried a downhill 20-footer on No. 2 for his first real bit of separation. On No. 10, he made a 25-foot birdie putt to go 4-up and come ever closer to sealing it. But the true turning point came on holes 5-7, when he went from 1-up to 4-up. On No. 6, Haas fanned his tee shot into the trees, but was bailed out when Blocher went out of bounds.
A lost hole suddenly became a win, “and that was kind of my momentum.”
Five-up on the par 5 14th, Haas watched as Blocher finished a tap-in birdie. Needing a birdie of his own to put it out of reach, he made just that, chipping on and knocking down a 15-footer before about 30 carts and a gallery of around 100 to win it.
Again, putting was the difference.
“Obviously, there’s great players that have gone up against him for all these years … but not many who can putt with him,” Haas said of Blocher. “So (we) highlighted that and said, if I can just get a couple of those putts that I tend to make, put a couple of those on him, it can determine the outcome. And I felt like I did that.”
Of the choice to go without his morning coffee, he added with a smile: “The putter felt just a little steadier in my hands and it felt good on the first hole. I went over to (my caddy) and I said, ‘it’s gonna be a good day.’”
HAAS, ASIDE from perhaps Friday, played well all week. He set a qualifying round record by shooting 65 on Wednesday and was in the neighborhood of a 67 when he topped Scott Crist, 3-and-2, in Saturday’s semifinals. On Sunday, he was 5-under through 32 holes.
His first title was the culmination of that consistency.
“I didn’t hit it very well on Friday,” he acknowledged, “but I grinded my way through it. Then (Saturday), I finally got onto something with the swing. So I kind of did the same thing from Saturday to Sunday, even knowing it was 36 holes. That kind of helped me get into a routine and then go the distance.”
Blocher, meanwhile, maintained he wasn’t at his best. The record 10-time titleist needed 18 holes to ensure a first-round victory and required a 19th to dispatch Mitch Faulkner in Saturday’s semis.
“Not enough fairways,” he lamented. “If you don’t hit enough fairways, you’re not going to hit enough greens, and then it just snowballs from there.” Of a stretch in which he followed Haas’ birdie putt on 10 with a bogey on 12, he noted: “It goes from still manageable … to where I was in trouble.”
Even in defeat, however, Blocher reached the Championship final for the fourth time in the last five years, winning in 2019 and ‘21 while falling in each of the last two summers. He also extended another Men’s Am record by reaching his 14th final overall.
AND YET, “I’m not satisfied,” he said, “but I got as much out of this week as I thought I could. I knew I had to play better than I had in the previous four matches and I didn’t do that. Corey was deserving, he played well; he definitely played better than I did today. I got behind, and the way Corey was playing, you’re just not gonna come back from that.”
Haas agreed that taking on one of the area’s all-time great players brought a bit more out of him. Afterward, Blocher echoed what so many others had believed of Haas.
“He was going to win at some point. He’s just too good not to win,” Blocher said. “I was joking with Corey and his brother: it just had to be me (on the losing end).”
Of that final 15-foot putt, Haas added, “(Chris) was on in 2, so I knew he had a birdie locked up. I just know winners make putts, so let’s just make it.”
SWNY-NWPA MEN’S AMATEUR
Saturday’s Results
THIRD FLIGHT
Unverdorben over Fitzpatrick, 4-and-3
Santana over Keleman, 3-and-2
FIRST FLIGHT
Swanson over Liguori, 2-and-1
Derwick over Glatz, 1-up (20)
SECOND FLIGHT
Mest over Gethicker, 3-and-2
Rosen over Hanson, 2-and-1
SENIOR FLIGHT
M. Brady over J. Henzel Jr., 5-and-4
Benedict over Chicola, 2-up
CHAMPIONSHIP CONSOLATION
Cummings over S. Brady, 2-and-1
Chapman over Frank, 1-up
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Blocher over Faulkner, 1-up (19)
Haas over S. Crist, 3-and-2
CONSOLATION FLIGHT (OVER 60)
J. Reynolds over T. Padlo, 1-up (19)
Kubiak over Turner, 4-and-3
CONSOLATION FLIGHT (45-49)
N. Swanson over Dwaileebe, 3-and-2
Giardini over Johnsen, 2-and-1
FOURTH FLIGHT
Phillips over Stead, 2-and-1
Mark Baire over Worth, 1-up
FIFTH FLIGHT
Jones over K. Padlo, 6-and-5
Hannon over Zaprovski, 2-up
SIXTH FLIGHT
Baire Jr. over Miller, 2-up
Beaver over Ezzolo, 4-and-2
SEVENTH FLIGHT
Jakubczyk Jr. over Baire Sr., 3-and-2
C. Travis — Bye (via concession)
Sunday’s Results
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Haas over Blocher, 5-and-4
CHAMPIONSHIP CONSOLATION
Cummings over Chapman, 4-and-3
FIRST FLIGHT
D. Swanson over Derwick, 1-up (19)
SECOND FLIGHT
Rosen over Mest, 4-and-3
SENIOR FLIGHT (65 & OVER)
M. Brady over Benedict, 5-and-4
CONSOLATION FLIGHT (45-49)
N. Swanson over Giardini, 7-and-6
CONSOLATION FLIGHT (60 & OVER)
Kubiak over Reynolds, 1-up
THIRD FLIGHT
Santana over Unverdorben, 3-and-2
FOURTH FLIGHT
Mark Baire over Phillips, 5-and-4
FIFTH FLIGHT
Jones over Hannon, 7-and-5
SIXTH FLIGHT
Baire Jr. over Beaver, 1-up
SEVENTH FLIGHT
Jakubczyk Jr. over C. Travis, 2-up