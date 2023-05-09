BELMONT — Genesee Valley/Belfast’s Hannah Southwick-Powers went 3-for-3 and pitched her team to victory with a two-hitter against Andover/Whitesville on Monday.
GVBC won 8-1 in an Allegany County league game.
Southwick-Powers struck out three with a walk. Jenna Hill and Abby Sullivan added two hits each for GVBC (8-6).
Ashley Burrows’ three-run triple in the sixth inning helped GVBC pull away from a 3-1 lead to 6-1.
“Hannah usually has a lot more strikeouts, but Andover hit the ball and our defense made plays tonight,” GVBC coach Mark Sullivan said.
For Andover/Whitesville, Gabby Hall and Gabby Terhune had one hit each. Makaila Brewster struck out two and walked four for A/W (1-11).
Friendship/Scio 12, Cuba-Rushford 1
FRIENDSHIP — Nevaeh Ross racked up another 19 strikeouts in a three-hit, one-walk effort to lead Friendship/Scio (13-3) to a Senior Night victory.
Ross helped her own cause by hitting a home run with three RBI.
Kadence Donohue (2 RBI), Claire Calhoun, Katie Lamberson and Logan Roberts (RBI) all went 3-for-4 while combining for eight runs for F/S. Morghyn Ross totaled two hits and two RBI and Kiara Grover and Avery Lamberson also had two hits as F/S notched 19 hits as a team.
Taylor Searle went 2-for-3 while Jordyn Radomski had a hit and Aubrey Williams scored the run for Cuba-Rushford (7-6).
CCAA II EAST
Portville 18, Salamanca 0, 5 innings
PORTVILLE — Portville plated 10 runs in the first inning and rolled to the win as Alisha Dickerson and Bella Morales combined for a one-hitter.
Dickerson struck out seven and walked four in three innings and Morales struck out two and walked one in two innings.
Teagan Kosinski went 3-for-4, with triple, double, RBI and three runs while Mattison Foster went 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs for the Panthers (9-4, 8-0). Sam Steadman (double, two RBI, two runs), Peyton Young (RBI, three runs) and Kelsey Bradford (double, two runs, three RBI) had two hits each.
Makenzie Crouse’s single marked the lone hit for Salamanca (0-13, 0-9).
NON-LEAGUE
Silver Creek 13, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 4
SILVER CREEK — Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Carly Preston went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI in a loss.
Riley Preston doubled and Kora Sentz went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI for the T-Wolves (4-9).
Silver Creek’s Kaylee Hutchison went 2-for-2 and scored four runs while Stephanie Vancheri went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI. Amber Lockwood struck out five without a walk, scattering eight hits.
Bolivar-Richburg 5, Hornell 3
HORNELL — Bolivar-Richburg’s Haley Mascho struck out six without a walk, scattering six hits in a win.
McKinlee Harris, Madigan Harris, Malayna Ayers (double) and Emma Sisson all had two hits for the Wolverines (12-0).
For Hornell (5-7), Raegan Evingham went 2-for-3 with a double and Parker Graham went 2-for-4.