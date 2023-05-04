PRATTSBURGH — Just five days after losing 8-0 to Avoca/Prattsburgh at home, the Genesee Valley/Belfast softball team got revenge on the road courtesy of a complete game one-hitter from Hannah Southwick-Powers.
Southwick-Powers struck out 11 and walked five in a 4-0 victory over A/P on Thursday.
A/P’s Emily Hammond struck out seven and walked eight as GVBC marked seven hits.
For GVBC (5-5), Raygen Haggstrom went 2-for-4 and Cassidy Hand hit a double.
“It was back and forth, both teams making good plays,” GVBC coach Mark Sullivan said. “They beat us 8-0 in our last game so it was good to bounce back and get them at their place.
“With the weather it was great that we even played. Their coach did a good job getting their field ready. I was pleased to bounce back and now we’ve got the Scio tournament on Saturday.”
CCAA II EASTWest Valley 10, Ellicottville 6ELLICOTTVILLE — Mara Swan went 3-for-4 and Lauren Frascella was 2-for-4 to key West Valley.
Colleen Keller struck out five and scattered eight hits with no walks in a winning effort for the Wildcats. WV took advantage of seven Ellicottville errors over the first three innings to take control.
Ryah Quinn went 2-for-3 while Allison Rowland and Ande Northrup each went 2-for-4 for the Eagles. Northrup surrendered nine hits while fanning two with one walk.
North Collins 11, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 7
CATTARAUGUS — Hailey Jasinski hit North Collins to the win, going 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored.
Also for NC, Milani Maciejewski had a hit, three RBI and a run and Lily Montaldi went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI.
North Collins’ Sophie Vanstrom and Cate Ayers combined to strike out four with five walks, allowing two earned runs of seven on five hits. Ayers earned the win in relief.
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Kylie Unruh went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Carly Preston tripled, drove in two runs and scored twice. Grace Arnold had a tough-luck loss on the mound, striking out seven with six walks, allowing 11 runs but only five earned on seven hits.
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 16, Franklinville 7
Fillmore 18, Franklinville 4
FILLMORE — Fillmore (5-8) rolled to a doubleheader sweep, marking 12 hits in the opener and 15 in the second.
In Game 1, Fillmore’s Mylee Miller struck out six with eight walks. Oakley Frazier, Delaney Hillman, Mattie McCumiskey and Grace Russell had two hits each for the Eagles.
Franklinville’s Taylor Chase, Olivia Frank and Abbigale Chase had two hits each.
In Game 2, Skylar Gaddy went 4-for-4, McCumiskey went 3-for-5 with a triple and Miller went 2-for-4 for Fillmore. Sadie Wolcott struck out four and walked four in the first four innings before Miller closed the game with one strikeout and two walks.
Frank and Cayleigh Answorth each had a hit for Franklinville (0-11).