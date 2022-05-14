Both were key figures on teams that reached a sectional championship game or beyond.
Justine Brooks was the ace of an Olean High softball team that went 16-8 and shut out Dunkirk, 2-0, for the Section 6 Class B-1 title in 2019. She also helped the squad that went to the New York State Class B Final Four a year earlier. Emily Daciw, meanwhile, was simultaneously one of the top arms in Allegany County, leading Genesee Valley to the Section 5 Class D1 championship contest in 2018 (a 10-4 loss to Arkport/Canaseraga) and a 14-3 record as a senior the following year.
Both were Big 30 all-stars in that same 2019 season. In fact, the two were nearly side-by-side in the all-star photo taken that June.
Now, the two are teammates together at Nazareth College. But they don’t just play together, they’re also bound by their recent bestowment as Empire 8 all-conference softball selections.
Daciw earned one of the league’s top honors, chosen as the E-8 Pitcher of the Year while garnering first team all-conference honors. The junior right-hander was stellar in her second full collegiate season, racking up a league-high 160 strikeouts (the next closest was 117) in 124 ⅔ innings while finishing 10-9 with a 3.26 ERA, 15 complete games, two shuouts and one save.
Daciw recorded 10 or more strikeouts in seven games, including a career-high 17 at Keuka on April 2. She finished the year ranked fourth in the league in innings pitched, third in wins and fourth in opponent’s batting average (.264).
She was also one of two Nazareth players named to the Empire 8 All-Tournament Team. Daciw pitched in all three of the Golden Flyers’ postseason games, notching a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 ⅔ innings. She tossed four innings of two-hit relief to lead Nazareth to its first-ever postseason triumph on May 6, a 4-3 win over Sage that came the morning after a complete-game, eight-inning effort against Alfred.
A three-time E-8 Pitcher of the Week, Daciw was also chosen as the E-8’s Sportswoman of the Year representative from Nazareth.
BROOKS, meanwhile, following a stellar junior campaign, was named to the all-conference third team.
The former Olean star started all 37 games at first base and also served as the Golden Flyers’ leadoff hitter, ranking second on the team in batting average (.315) and hits (39) while also logging a home run, seven doubles and a triple. Brooks led Nazareth in both walks (15) and runs scored (33) while finishing fifth in the conference in those same categories. She also finished with a .986 fielding percentage.
Behind Daciw and Brooks, Nazareth saw a 13-game improvement from the 2021 season, finishing 18-19 (8-6 conference) while coming within a 5-3 loss to St. John Fisher of reaching the league championship game. That was the Golden Flyers’ best season since 2017, when it won 19 games.
Fillmore native and current Houghton sophomore Carlee Miller, whose season was recapped in the previous story (a starting shortstop who hit .256 with 19 runs, nine doubles, two home runs and 34 RBI) was also an Empire 8 Third Team selection.
In this Part II look at local players who fared well at the collegiate level this spring, here are few more Big 30 products of note:
Kylie Lyons (Medaille): The former Olean standout had a fantastic sophomore season, helping the Mavericks to a 25-16 record. Lyons started all 41 games at second base, leading the team in hits (48) and runs (34) while finishing second in batting average (.333) and third in RBI (25).
She was also named to the AMCC All-Tournament Team after a strong postseason in which she batted .500 (9-of-18, including a 4-for-4 day vs. Alfred State) while posting six runs and an RBI and helping the Mavericks to three wins in five games. Defensively, she totaled nine putouts and 15 assists and helped turn three double plays.
Bryce Hediger (St. Bonaventure): After earning the inaugural Big 30 Pitcher of the Year award last summer, Hediger made his Division I debut for a rebuilding St. Bonaventure team this spring. The 6-foot, 210-pound right-hander made 10 appearances, including eight starts, striking out 24 in 41 innings pitched and logging a 7.06 ERA.
Chase Sebastian (Wells College): In his third season, the Otto-Eldred product made 14 appearances (3 starts) as a pitcher, fanning 18 in 23 innings (good for an average of 7.04 strikeouts per nine innings) while going 0-3 for a Wells team that finished 9-28.