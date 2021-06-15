DUNDEE — Led by second-place high jumper Morgan Torrey, the Genesee Valley boys track and field team finished ninth out of 18 teams competing in the Section 5 Class B-4 Championships on Saturday.
Torrey was second in the high jump, clearing 6-foot-0 and also took fifth in the long jump (18-0.25). His teammate Christian Lopez was fifth in the triple jump (38-2.5). GV’s 400-meter relay team placed second (:48.94).
Fillmore’s Damon Wood placed fourth in the 3,200 with a time of 11:39.14. The Eagles were 14th as a team.
For Scio/Friendship (17th), Ayden Faulkner had two sixth-place finishes in the triple jump and long jump. For Whitesville (18th), Matt Garis finished fifth in the 3,000 steeplechase (12:31.01).
Arkport/Canaseraga won both the boys’ and girls’ meets, with 98 and 114 points, respectively.
On the girls’ side, Fillmore was 11th out of 17 teams. Grace Russell led the Eagles with a third-place finish in the 3,000 (12:19.9). Rachel Hatch was fourth in the pentathlon (1,542 points). Fillmore’s 400-meter girls relay was fifth with a time of 1:00.23.
Scio/Friendship’s 400 relay team was fourth (:59.40). S/F was 16th as a team.
Lizzie Bentley led Genesee Valley (17th as a team) at sixth in the shot put.
SECTION 5 CLASS B-2
Goble notches three medals for C-R
EAST ROCHESTER — Natalie Goble had a standout effort at East Rochester High School, posting a pair of top-three individual finishes while helping a relay team reach the podium for Cuba-Rushford.
Goble took second in the 100 (:13.07) and third in the 200 (:27.78) while aiding the 400-relay team, which included Sofia Riquelme, Hailey Kumf and Ava Belec, to third place in a time of :52.54. Libby Drum added a fourth-place finish in the 1,500 (5:36.86) while Tara Duvall was fifth in the discus (81-02). For Wellsville, the only other Big 30 team to compete in B-2, Alyssa Dorrough was second in the discus (95-04) while Brooklyn Stisser placed fifth in the 200 (:28.35).
The Rebels finished ninth among 17 teams with 27 points while Wellsville was 15th with 11 points. Attica won the girls’ team title with 98.5 points.
On the boys’ side, C-R turned in a trio of fourth-place finishes -- Noah Seigel in the 110 hurdles (:17.53), Josh Ward in the high jump (5-4) and the Rebels’ 400-relay team of Brayden Lavery, Alex Baron, Maddox Keller and Ward (:47.57). The Lions’ 3,200-relay team earned a point with a sixth-place finish (9:48.12).
C-R took 13th of 18 teams with 12 points while Wellsville was 18th. LeRoy won the boys’ title with 67.5 points.
SECTION 5 CLASS B-3
Polk keys B-R boys to third place
CALEDONIA — Bolivar-Richburg placed third out of 16 teams in Saturday’s Section 5 Class B-3 boys championships, led by Jarrod Polk, who had a first-place and two third-place finishes.
Polk won the long jump with a leap of 21-feet-3.5-inches. He was also third in both the 100 (11.49) and triple jump (21-3.5).
The Wolverines tallied 73 points, behind only champion Oakfield-Alabama (150) and Marion (90).
B-R also won the boys’ 1,600 relay as Polk, Jason Greeson, Hunter Stuck and Ethan Coleman clocked in with a time of 3:43.38.
Lloyd Kinnicutt was second in both the shot put (43-4) and discus (117-10).
Greeson was second in the 400 (53.22), Stuck third in both the 110 hurdles (17.07) and 400 hurdles (1:01.57) and Coleman was fourth in the pole vault (9-6).