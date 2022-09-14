CUBA — Goals from three different players gave the Genesee Valley/Belfast girls soccer team a crucial road league win, defeating Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale.

GV/Belfast won, 3-1, with first-half goals by Hannah-Southwick-Powers (assisted by Anna Drozdowski) and Adison Grusendorf and a second-half marker from Whitney Young (assisted by Sophie Zillgitt).

