CUBA — Goals from three different players gave the Genesee Valley/Belfast girls soccer team a crucial road league win, defeating Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale.
GV/Belfast won, 3-1, with first-half goals by Hannah-Southwick-Powers (assisted by Anna Drozdowski) and Adison Grusendorf and a second-half marker from Whitney Young (assisted by Sophie Zillgitt).
For Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale (1-2, 1-1), Sofia Riquelme scored in the 43rd minute to cut the lead to 2-1 with a Cloey Larabee assist.
Both teams marked 12 shots. C-R/Hinsdale’s Tara Duvall made six saves, while Ashley Burrows also made six stops for GV/Belfast (5-0, 2-0).
“Credit to GV/Belfast, they moved the ball really well and created some good chances right out of the gate,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “They were definitely more intense and we seemed kind of flat. We got the early second half goal we were looking for but just couldn't find that second one.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Fillmore 5, Andover/Whitesville 0
FILLMORE — Fillmore struck three times in the game’s first 17 minutes to take control of the Eagles’ latest league win, improving to 2-0 in-league and 5-0 overall.
Grace Russell scored three goals with one assist, Hope Russell had a goal and two assists and Cere Schmidt scored another, the first goal of the game just two minutes into play. Oakley Frazier and Amelia Rose both tallied an assist.
Fillmore goalkeeper Preslee Miller made two saves in a shutout.
For Andover/Whitesville (0-4-1), Olivia Waters made 16 saves.
“We had to bring a different approach in this game and attack differently,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “We noticed some areas we need to be sharper in and every night is an opportunity to learn more about ourselves.”
Fillmore outshot A/W 28-3 and held a 14-0 advantage in corner kicks.
NON-LEAGUE
Canisteo-Greenwood 2, Wellsville 1
CANISTEO — A pair of first-half goals proved to be enough for Canisteo-Greenwood to deny Wellsville its first win.
Mya Rexford and Kylie Williamson each scored a goal for Canisteo-Greenwood with Natalie Postilli marking an assist. Brooke Burd made three saves for C-G (5-1).
Talia O’Connor scored for Wellsville (0-5-1) in the second half. Makenna Dunbar made 18 saves for the Lions.