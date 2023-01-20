On Dec. 7, the Genesee Valley/Belfast girls basketball team enjoyed a true breakthrough victory: beating Fillmore, one of the most consistently strong programs in Allegany County.
But since that victory, coach Jim Schneider’s team has been fighting just to get back to health. Through a rash of injuries and illness, Schneider said he didn’t have his full team available from that night against Fillmore until this Wednesday.
“It started about 10 o’clock at night the night we played Fillmore,” Scheider said. “I end up with two players that are sick, they have the cold. And from that point to the present, we have battled staffing because of injuries and sickness, the cold went completely through my team and we were playing multiple games with six, seven players. So it’s been a very difficult season trying to piece this thing together.”
DESPITE IT all, GVBC United sits in a strong position to contend in Allegany County Division I and Schneider hopes to make a postseason run in Section 5 Class D. GVBC is 7-5 overall and 2-0 in its first two divisional games.
“I was really pleased with what I saw last night,” Schneider said of a 53-11 win over Hinsdale on Wednesday. “It was a really good (game), and I know that Hinsdale is down a little bit, but I saw things that I saw in the Fillmore game that I wasn’t seeing the rest of the season. So I am very optimistic (about) the rest of the season.”
Mary Hamer leads GVBC at 14.5 points per game, while point guard Anna Drozdowski runs the offense for Schneider’s team. Drozdowski’s senior poise was evidenced by her press-breaking against Fillmore.
“It’s hard to beat a five-year point guard,” Schneider said. “Her game awareness and the stamina that she brings to the table, there’s not many coaches out there that have a five-year point guard that brings what Anna brings to the table. She just doesn’t get rattled. Fillmore presses hard and they threw the press at us and Anna just was the general; she took it over and her and Mary Hamer and Adison Grusendorf just went to work and got it done.
“If we can stay healthy and get eight girls in game shape, which I think we’ve got time to get in game shape by sectionals, I really look forward to the playoffs.”
IN PRIOR years, Schneider said his team struggled with fast, high-intensity teams, but he sees improvement there this year.
“Last season ended where we were making strides to compete with those fast teams,” he said. “This year we can compete with them for 32 minutes or longer.”
— Andover/Whitesville, a defending sectional champion, was 7-2 heading into a trip to Wellsville Thursday night, including 1-0 in Allegany County Division II. Under co-coaches Aaron Rawady and Jacob Bannerman, A/W won the Section 5 Class D2 championship last winter before falling in the Class D crossover.
Senior Vanessa Hall leads her team with 26.4 points per game, having already eclipsed the 2,000-point career mark this year. Hall is a two-time Big 30 scoring champion and made the Big 30 First-Team All-Stars last season.
“We’re still trying to figure out what kind of team we have,” Rawady noted. “Some games we look pretty good and then others show us we have a lot of work to do still. Hopefully we will start to get some girls back healthy so we can have a better idea of what this team is capable of.
“I think we have the potential to do some good things in the second half of the season. It’s just going to come down to whether or not we really want to become a good team.”
— For coach Tom Parks’ Fillmore, coming off a 22-1 season that ended in the Section 5 Class D1 championship, it’s been a transition year after graduating four seniors including Big 30 First Team All-Star Emma Cole and Second Team All-Star Jadyn Mucher. The Eagles have started 6-4 (1-1 in AC Div. I).
“Overall, I’d say we’re just a tick above what I expected,” Parks said. “It certainly has been a transition period, losing kids like Emma Cole and Jadyn Mucher. That part we had to get out of our head right away. I told the girls, ‘those two aren’t coming back into the gym.’ So the girls needed to take on new roles and it’s kind of just been an exploration seeing how fast we can get to where we hope to be and at some points we’ve played really, really good basketball and we’re ahead of the timetable, and sometimes we’ve played about what I thought where we would be. But I think that this transition piece is moving on at a little faster rate than I thought it might.”
Parks said losing a center as strong as Cole was particularly hard to replace.
“We’ve had to completely revamp how we play,” he said. “We’re learning to play faster, make up for our lack of height. My tallest girl tops out at 5-(foot)-7, so I’ve been really pleased with just their heart and their effort, their ability to learn on the fly. Just the intensity that they’ve played with, all those things need to be a must until we figure out some of the other things. But I’ve just been really happy with the effort and the acceptance of different roles.”
Defense has remained strong for the Eagles, who have not allowed 50 points in a game yet this year, which Parks credited to that raised intensity.
Fillmore started the year without as many defined leaders, but Parks has been pleased with the new ones who have emerged so far.
“Everybody kind of needed to tug on the rope the same amount because we leaned heavily on a couple people last year,” Parks said. Certainly Hope Russell, she’s been our leading scorer and she’s taken a leadership role. She’s becoming quite a dual-sport player, we know her for soccer but she’s quite a basketball player too.
“In addition to her, Rachel Hatch, Preslee Miller and Grace Russell have been with me for a few years and their leadership in practice and keeping the team together in rough spots. As a whole, we’ve got to do it collectively and they’re all kind of taking turns stepping up.”
Following is a capsule look at the Big 30 girls teams in Allegany County:
ANDOVER/WHITESVILLECoach:
Jacob Bannerman/Aaron Rawady
League:
Allegany County Div. II
2021-22 record/postseason:
19-4; Lima Christian (W, 89-30, Sec. 5 D2 quarterfinal), Elba (W, 45-43, Sec. 5 D2 semifinal), Avoca/Prattsburgh (W, 49-43, Sec. 5 D2 championship), Batavia Notre Dame (L, 38-34, Sec. 5 D state qualifier)
Roster:
Debra Gullett (jr., 5-4, G), Lexy Palmatier (jr., 5-3, G), Vanessa Hall (sr., 5-9, F/G), Graci Lewis-Ellison (soph., 5-8, F/G), Gabby Terhune (sr., 5-8, F/G), Grace Fry (jr., 5-8, F), Makaila Brewster (jr., 5-6, F), Zoe Baert (sr., 5-9, F), Olivia Waters (fr., 5-6, F/G), Gabbi Hall (sr., 5-4, G), Kennedy Bledsoe (sr., 5-8, F/G)
BOLIVAR-RICHBURGCoach:
Hadley Ferris
League:
Allegany County Div. I
2021-22 record/postseason:
3-17; Red Jacket (L, 43-32, Sec. 5 C3 first round)
Roster:
Nadia Baldwin (soph., G), Emma Sisson (fr., G), Raegan Giardini (soph., F/G), Carmen Crowley (soph., C/F), Rylee Whiting (fr., G), Malayna Ayers (sr., F/G), Alivia Thomason (jr., G), Caitlyn Steiner (jr., C)
CUBA-RUSHFORDCoach:
Aaron Wight
League:
Allegany County Div. I
2021-22 record/postseason:
7-13; Warsaw (L, 61-36, Sec. 5 C2 first round)
Roster:
Cloey Larabee (soph., G), Kendall Tompkins (fr., G), Shae Maples (jr., G), Aubrey Williams (fr., G), Emma Retz (sr., F/G), Brynn Lavery (soph., F/G), Gabby Kranock (sr., F), Aleah Demick (sr., C/F), Laney Murphy (sr., F), Taylor Searle (sr., G), Destiny Darrin (sr., F), Hailey Bello (jr., F), Tara Duvall (sr., F), Raegan Poore (fr., F)
FILLMORECoach:
Tom Parks (15th year)
League:
Allegany County Div. I
2021-22 record/postseason:
22-1; Wheatland-Chili (W, 53-31, Sec. 5 D1 quarterfinal), Arkport/Canaseraga (W, 47-31, Sec. 5 D2 semifinal), Batavia Notre Dame (L, 39-25, Sec. 5 D1 championship)
Roster:
Hope Russell (jr., G), Grace Russell (jr., G), Rachel Hatch (jr., F), Amelia Rose (jr., G), Kylee Ellsworth (jr., F), Mattie McCumiskey (fr., F), Oakley Frazier (jr., G), Preslee Miller (jr., F), Madi Geertman (jr., G)
GENESEE VALLEY/BELFASTCoach:
Jim Schneider
League:
Allegany County Div. I
2021-22 record/postseason:
16-6; South Seneca (W, 62-56, Sec. 5 D1 quarterfinal), Batavia Notre Dame (L, 31-26, Sec. 5 D1 semifinal)
Roster:
Anna Drozdowski (sr., F/G), Adison Grusendorf (sr., G), Harley Proctor (sr., G), Mary Hamer (jr., F/G), Abby Sullivan (jr., C), Kendra Bigelow (jr., F/G), Madison Mackenzie (jr., G), Kate Calanni (soph., F)
HINSDALECoach:
Steve Noll
League:
Allegany County Div. II
2021-22 record/postseason:
1-15
Roster:
Marissa Adams (sr., 4-9, G), Hannah Sutton (sr., 5-8, F), Tessa Higgins (soph., 5-5, G), Kaylie Foskit (soph., 5-4, G), Alexa Saunders (soph., 5-4, G), Jaylee Jimmerson (sr., 5-6, F/G), Jenna Sutton (soph., 5-7, C/F), Mikayla Miller (jr., 5-3, G), Sarah Tuttle (sr., 5-5, G), Kaleigh Buckles (fr., 5-4, G), Felisha Veno (sr., 5-4, C/F)
HOUGHTONCoach:
Jeff Prentice
League:
Allegany County Div. II
2021-22 record/postseason:
9-8; Avoca/Prattsburgh (L, 46-16, Sec. 5 D2 quarterfinal)
Roster:
Summer Lee (soph., 5-5, G), Jessica Prentice (sr., 5-6, G), Ram Karim (sr., 5-3, G), Hajar Ahmedi (sr., 5-3, G), Abby Reitnour (soph., 5-2, G), Julia Winkens (fr., 5-6, G), Emily Xie (fr., 5-4, G), Laura Maya (jr., 5-8, F), Jessica Adenuga (sr., 5-8, C)
SCIO/FRIENDSHIPCoach:
Ashleigh Lewis
League:
Allegany County Div. II
2021-22 record/postseason:
7-14; Jasper-Troupsburg (L, 51-30, Sec. 5 D2 first round)
Roster:
Nevaeh Ross (jr., 5-8, F/G), Logan Roberts (sr., 5-2, G), Grace Drumm (jr., 5-6, F/G), Claire Calhoun (sr., 5-6, F/G), Sophie Bolzan (jr., 5-5, G), Kadence Donahue (sr., 5-7, C/F), Morghyn Ross (fr., 5-5, G), Lexi Crossley (jr., 5-3, G), Jenn Dickens (jr., 5-2, G), Kiara Grover (sr., 5-9, C)
WELLSVILLECoach:
Michelle Alvord
League:
Independent
2021-22 record/postseason:
17-5; Attica (L, 49-39, Sec. 5 B2 quarterfinal), Livonia (W, 59-57, OT, Sec. 5 B2 semifinal), Midlakes (L, 51-41, Sec. 5 B2 championship
Roster: Lindsay Stuck (soph., 5-8, F/G), Natalie Adams (soph., 5-6, G), Edahlia Sebastian (jr., 5-5, G), Maddy Parks (jr., 5-7, F/G), Emily Robbins (sr., 5-5, G), Sara Reitz (sr., 5-6, F/G), Averee Palmatier (soph., 5-9, F/G), Makenna Dunbar (soph., 5-10, C/F)