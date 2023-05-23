OAKFIELD — Despite marking nine hits, Genesee Valley/Belfast could not keep up with Lyndonville in a Section 5 Class D1 softball quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Lyndonville marked 17 hits in a 13-6 win, led by Addie Dillenbeck who hit 4-for-5 with three home runs. Haley Shaffer went 2-for-4 with a home run and Kayli Miller went 3-for-4. Shaffer struck out seven and walked two in a complete game.
For No. 7 GVBC (9-11), Ashley Burrows went 2-for-4. Hannah Southwick-Powers struck out four in four innings and Burrows struck out one.
“I thought we were competitive most of the year and tonight we just ran into a team that could hit the ball up and down the lineup,” GVBC coach Mark Sullivan said. “We had nine hits but they had 17. Their centerfielfder made three or four spectacular catches that made a difference.
“We scored three in the seventh and had the bases loaded, so give them props for finishing the game strong. Lyndonville, they’re a quality team.”
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D1 QUARTERFINALS
Keshequa 17, Fillmore 1
NUNDA — Top-seeded Keshequa rolled into the semifinals, improving to 16-2 with the win.
No. 8 Fillmore finished the season at 7-13.