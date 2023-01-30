FILLMORE — It’s not as though the Fillmore girls basketball team was unfamiliar with this kind of contest.
As a defensive-minded team that lost some scoring punch from last year, it’s used to playing, and winning, low-scoring contests. But this time it came in a rematch against a motivated league rival and a stingy program in its own right: Genesee Valley/Belfast. And the result was about what you’d expect between these two teams, at this time of the year.
A rockfight and then some.
Anna Drozdowski registered 17 of 28 points as Genesee Valley/Belfast won a defensive struggle 28-22 for a key Allegany County Division I league win on Monday night. GV/B collected the season sweep of Fillmore after winning 45-33 earlier in the year and kept pace with Cuba-Rushford (a 54-38 winner over Bolivar-Richburg) for first place in the league standings, though C-R currently holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.
GV/B held a narrow one-possession lead after each quarter, but used a 13-10 final frame to seal the win.
“Needless to say points were at a premium tonight,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “At times the game was sloppy on both ends, but I’d also credit two teams who are very familiar with each other that played pretty tough defense.
“GVB is very long and makes scoring inside difficult. When we got some clean looks inside we just couldn’t get them to fall. They stretched out a six-point lead late and were able to match baskets with us down the stretch to hold on.”
Hope Russell totaled 12 points, including a trio of 3-pointers for the Eagles (9-5), who lost for the first time this season when holding an opponent to the 30s or lower.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Cuba-Rushford 54, Bolivar-Richburg 38
CUBA — Taylor Searle registered 22 points and Brynn Lavery marked 10 as Cuba-Rushford won for the third time in the last four games.
The Rebels (8-7, 3-1) tied atop the league standings with GV/Belfast, used a 19-6 second quarter to take a 29-10 halftime lead and maintained a cushion from there.
“We were pretty solid defensively in the first half,” said C-R coach Aaron Wight, whose team secured a season sweep of the Wolverines. “I’m really happy with how we scored, having four different girls chip in like that (inlcuding 9 points each from Cloey Larabee and Shae Maples) is huge for us.”
Carmen Crowley had a team-best 14 points for the Wolverines (5-9).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Andover/Whitesville 68, Scio/Friendship 15
WHITESVILLE — Vanessa Hall poured in 32 points, including 19 in the first half, as Andover/Whitesville opened a 33-8 lead en route to the win.
Kennedy Bledsoe chipped in 11 for A/W (11-4). Nevaeh Ross had eight points for Scio/Friendship (9-7).
CCAA EAST II
Franklinville 47, North Collins 24
FRANKLINVILLE — Megan Jackson highlighted a trio of double-digit scorers with 16 points as Franklinville won the first of a two-day doubleheader over North Collins.
Olivia Frank and Sofia Bentley scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Panthers (8-7), who opened up a 16-4 first-quarter lead before cruising. That trio also accounted for all eight of Franklinville’s 3-pointers, with Jackson and Bentley each hitting three.
Milani Maciejewski had seven points for the Eagles (2-9).
NON-LEAGUE
Houghton 30, Alfred-Almond 20
ALMOND — Jessica Prentice racked up 21 points and 20 rebounds to key Houghton (4-11), which has won consecutive games for the second time this year.
Jessica Adenuga added seven points for the Panthers. Chloe Hann and Paige Marlatt both had six points for Alfred-Almond (0-14).
Portville 58, Archbishop Walsh 27
PORTVILLE — Jackie Scanlon notched 11 points and five others had between six and eight points in a balanced effort for Portville.
Megan Lyle and Alisha Dickerson grabbed nine and seven rebounds, respectively, and Teagan Kosinski handed out five assists for the Panthers (10-2, 4-1).
Pervin Saba totaled 12 points, Peyton Howard had nine and the pair combined to knock down seven 3-pointers for Walsh. Portville drained six treys while opening up a 26-6 first-quarter lead.
“Even though Walsh was outmatched, they never stopped playing hard,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “Kana Iwata hustled from end to end and was aggressive in battling for rebounds, while Saba and Peyton Howard (shot it well).
“We shot extremely well in the first quarter. It was awesome to see the girls get excited when Olivia Artlip hit two and when Emma Elliott had a nice jumper in the paint. Everyone scored and everyone pulled down a board. Teamwork and unselfish play was clearly visible throughout the game.”