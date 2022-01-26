BELMONT — Genesee Valley/Belfast withstood 22 points from Cuba-Rushford’s Taylor Searle Wednesday night to keep its winning streak alive.
GV/Belfast won 44-32 for its eighth straight. Mary Hamer had 13 points, Alicia Borden added 11 points and Anna Drozdowski had 10 points.
“We just played a good solid game,” GV/Belfast coach Jim Schneider said. “The Searle girl is hard to defend, she dropped 22 on us and we were able to shut everybody else down. Although she scored 22 I still thought we still kept her at bay. Every one of my girls played well. We’re starting to click and run through the games like we’re supposed to at the end of the season.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIHoughton 22, Hinsdale 6HINSDALE — Jess Prentice led the way for Houghton, scoring eight points for the Panthers (7-5, 2-0).
Hinsdale fell to 0-11.
CCAA EASTFranklinville 55, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 45CATTARAUGUS — Franklinville’s Megan Jackson scored 21 points to pace a victory for the Panthers (9-5, 5-2).
Olivia Frank added 12 points and Sofia Bentley had 10 points for Franklinville.
Alex Minnekine had 21 points for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (3-9, 1-6).
NON-LEAGUEPortville 48, Ellicottville 29ELLICOTTVILLE — Lilly Bentley led Portville (11-2) to victory, scoring 15 points with 13 rebounds.
Mallory Welty marked six steals and six assists while Jackie Scanlon took four steals. Portville built a 29-16 halftime lead before pulling away for good in the third quarter.
Emilee Ruiz had 10 points to lead Ellicottville (8-5).