HORNELL — After playing to a scoreless tie, the Genesee Valley/Belfast girls soccer finally saw some balls reach the back of the net in the penalty kick tiebreaker.
GVBC won the shootout, 4-2, at the end of a Section 5 Class D1 semifinal against Naples on Wednesday. Hannah Southwick-Powers, Ava Aaronson, Sophie Zillgitt and Anna Drozdowski converted their PK tries.
GVBC goalkeeper Ashley Burrows made eight saves to keep her team in the game.
“We felt like this could be this kind of game,” GVBC coach Duane Powers said. “Our stats are real even, our goals against are pretty even, so we knew it was going to be a real tight, defensive-type battle. And both teams, it was real physical up and down the field, we got into a little boom-ball at times and a little up over the top, but everyone really stepped up and played a really good game.
“Naples was exactly who we thought and they're a tough opponent and it's a tough way to lose for them but we're excited to be moving on and looking forward to the challenge come Saturday.”
For No. 3 Naples (10-4-3), Grace Hebding made nine saves. Polly Bay and Morgan Dittman scored in the PK shootout.
Second-seeded GVBC United (13-3-2) advanced to the D1 championship game on Saturday against Keshequa, which upset defending sectional champion Fillmore.
“We know we're going to be up against it, either team we play,” Powers said before the second D1 semifinal. “We scrimmaged Keshequa in the summer and we played Fillmore twice. We know what we're going to get with them and they're both very skilled, high-level teams. But you never know. I've got confidence that we'll give it a good game and make a challenge out of it, that's for sure. The girls have worked really, really hard and have earned the right to be here and I know myself and Lisa (Scott-Schneider, co-head coach) and the girls are looking forward to the challenge.”
CLASS D1 SEMIFINAL
Keshequa 1, Fillmore 0, OT
HORNELL — Fillmore’s perfect season and sectional championship defense came to a close with a Keshequa goal in the first overtime period.
Libby Benner scored the game-winner in the 13th minute of overtime, assisted by Ava Thayer. Isabella Hugi made five saves to shut out the Eagles.
Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley described the winning goal as a high ball “bouncing back towards our goal and snuck through over the top.”
“I feel really bad for our girls. It just didn't go our way,” Beardsley said. “We had some good moments, didn't play poorly, but just couldn't figure it out. That's on me as a coach to be better for my team. Keshequa was solid everywhere and battled toe to toe. I thought we had them a few times, but then something just prevented it from happening. It wasn't because of a lack of effort or heart. The goal scored was just a bounce that went their way.”
Preslee Miller made eight saves in goal for the Eagles.
No. 5 Keshequa (12-6) will play Genesee Valley/Belfast on Saturday in the championship.
After marking the state semifinal last year, top-seeded Fillmore ends its season at 17-1 with a loss in the sectional semifinal.
“I'm really proud of our girls,” Beardsley said. “I love them to death and they make my day being able to coach them. This hurts, the girls hurt, they feel bad they couldn't advance and represent FCS Girls Soccer in the finals, but it's not the only thing that defines us. Too much good has happened this year for this to be the only thing that matters. Thank you to our seniors, Malory, Madi, Kada, Cece, Emma and Karmen. They were outstanding in so many ways. We will miss them.”