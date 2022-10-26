HORNELL — After playing to a scoreless tie, the Genesee Valley/Belfast girls soccer finally saw some balls reach the back of the net in the penalty kick tiebreaker.

GVBC won the shootout, 4-2, at the end of a Section 5 Class D1 semifinal against Naples on Wednesday. Hannah Southwick-Powers, Ava Aaronson, Sophie Zillgitt and Anna Drozdowski converted their PK tries.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social