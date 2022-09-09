BELMONT — The Genesee Valley/Belfast boys soccer team would undoubtedly prefer to be 4-0, but twice now it’s the opportunity to bounce back following a loss … and twice it’s done just that.
Justin Hill scored just five minutes in, cleanly knocking in a corner kick, and GV/Belfast preserved that lead throughout in downing Cuba-Rushford, 2-0, in an Allegany County Division I matchup Friday night. The JagDogs are now 2-2 on the season, this time bouncing back from a 2-1 loss to Houghton from Tuesday night.
Evan Turybury added an insurance marker, tallying with 12 minutes remaining in the first half to give GV/B a 2-0 halftime lead. Ty Norasethaporn made seven saves to earn the shutout for the JagDogs, who held a sizable advantage in shots.
“We missed breakaway after breakaway,” GV/B coach Mark Sullivan said. “That was frustrating, because we created some really good chances, we just didn’t finish. But we played solid defense and held them off the board, so it was a good win.
Jack Frank turned away 20 shots for Cuba-Rushford (2-1).
BOYS SOCCER
NON-LEAGUE
Frewsburg 2, Ellicottville 2
ELLICOTTVILLE — Sam Edwards was a part of both goals, scoring one and assisting on the other, as Ellicottville (2-1-1) settled for a draw.
Bryan Grundy posted the other goal while Edwards scored off a Cameron Mendell assist. Evan Bauer made six saves in goal. For Frewsburg, Gibby Kinney and Zack Carr scored while Conner Murry made six saves.
North Collins 1, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
SALAMANCA — Derek Ebersole scored midway through the first half and the goal held up to give North Collins (1-1) its first win of the year.
Montana Robbins had the assist while Daniel Downes earned the shutout with four saves. Ashton Clark-Sanford had seven saves for Salamanca/C-LV (0-3).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Hinsdale 1
HINSDALE — Jayna Thomas racked up 18 aces to lead Bolivar-Richburg to a 25-11, 25-11,2 5-12 sweep.
Kori Thomas and Brena Walp added six and five aces, respectively, for the Wolverines. For Hinsdale, Jamilyn Giberson had five assists, Hannah Sutton had three kills and two blocks and Jaylee Jimmerson chipped in five digs.
Fillmore 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 1
BELMONT — Emma Beardsley registered six kills and six aces and Fillmore shook off a first-set loss for a 16-25, 25-9, 25-14, 25-17 triumph.
Skylar Gaddy added two kills and four aces while Zoe Hubbard had 10 aces for the Eagles. For GV/Belfast (0-3), Cassidy Hand had five aces and five assists and Lilian Porter notched four kills, four aces and five digs.
CCAA EAST
Randolph 3, Ellicottville 0
RANDOLPH — Eve Adams racked up 17 kills, six digs and three aces to key Randolph (2-1) to a 25-19, 25-14, 25-15 sweep.
Natalee Leiper logged four kills while Ande Northrup had two kills and six assists for Ellicottville (1-2). Dalayla Alexander added eight digs and Lita Conklin also had a pair of kills.