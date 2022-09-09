BELMONT — The Genesee Valley/Belfast boys soccer team would undoubtedly prefer to be 4-0, but twice now it’s the opportunity to bounce back following a loss … and twice it’s done just that.

Justin Hill scored just five minutes in, cleanly knocking in a corner kick, and GV/Belfast preserved that lead throughout in downing Cuba-Rushford, 2-0, in an Allegany County Division I matchup Friday night. The JagDogs are now 2-2 on the season, this time bouncing back from a 2-1 loss to Houghton from Tuesday night.

