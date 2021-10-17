BOLIVAR — After 47 minutes of grind-it-out football against the last unbeaten team in Section 5 Class D, Steve Smith took a gamble: gain two yards, win the game.
Bolivar-Richburg saw its 7-0 lead — established on the game’s opening drive — finally fall with two Oakfield-Alabama/Elba touchdowns in the fourth quarter to trail 14-7. Trailing by a touchdown with five minutes to play, the Wolverines didn’t fold.
B-R got its desperately needed score, capping an 11-play, 70-yard drive with an 11-yard pass from Brayden Ellis to Phillip MacDonell. Down by a point with 46 seconds left, Smith called a timeout and went for the win rather than play for overtime, attempting a two-point conversion. Senior running back Landon Danaher took the handoff, looked for room off the right tackle but couldn’t escape a swarm of Aggies defenders, falling just over a yard short of the goal line.
An onside kick attempt rolled out of bounds and the Aggies took two kneel-downs to escape with a 14-13, keeping their perfect record intact (7-0) after a scare from the Wolverines.
“We just felt as a staff we worked pretty hard to get to that point so we’d give ourselves a chance to win,” Smith said of that final call. “They made a great play. That’s football sometimes. You come up a little short. But we feel really good about our effort, that’s for sure, because we know how good they are and I think we’re a pretty good team too.”
On a slick, wet turf field amid windy and rainy conditions at game time, B-R (5-2) marched 70 yards on 15 plays to take a 7-0 lead on Danaher’s 3-yard touchdown run and a Hunter Stuck kick.
For three quarters, the B-R defense, which had been surrendering a measly five points per game coming in, got the better of an O-A/Elba offense that averaged 49.6 points in six contests. The Wolverines took a 7-0 lead into halftime and through the third quarter. But the Aggies finally broke through on the first play of the fourth quarter as Gaige Armbrewster ripped off a 66-yard run to the end zone.
A 6-yard scamper by quarterback Bodie Hyde brought the Aggies ahead, ultimately for good, at 14-7.
“They popped a few; obviously the long run the first play of the fourth quarter,” Smith said. “That hurt, but we kept our heads up, played some pretty good football. I like where we’re at, I think we’ll see each other again. We said that to each other, ‘We’ll probably see each other again ’ I hope so.”
Danaher finished the day with 21 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. Ellis was 4-for-7 through the air for 56 yards and a score.
On the other side of B-R’s attempt at a go-ahead two-point conversion, O-A/Elba coach Tyler Winter saw confidence from his players.
“I think that regardless of how the first 47 and a half minutes had gone,” Winter said, “we have a team that knows when they walk out for the two points either win or lose the football game, that we can put everything else that has happened at this point aside and pride ourselves on one stop, one play.”
The Aggies returned to 11-man football last spring after playing 8-man in 2019. Winter thinks last season, which included a 14-8 loss in Bolivar, gave his players the necessary experience to win a game like this.
“We were still kind of figuring ourselves out and we’re not sure if we would have had the team to answer that type of challenge or adversity,” Winter noted. “This year we have some good senior leadership and when they sent their offense back on the field for the two-pointer, we felt like we had just as good a chance as they did to win that football game and regardless of how tough things had been for us for the first three and three-quarter of quarters, we could win it there and the boys did a great job.”
Winter said the Aggies didn’t change much schematically to break through in the fourth quarter, but Hyde and Ambrewster produced the big runs their team needed.
“We knew that Bolivar is a tough team, they’ve got tough kids, Coach Smith does a nice job,” he said. “It seems like we’re never going to come down here and have an easy out. So we had to play tough-guy football in mid-October. At times in the first half it didn’t look like we did but the boys adjusted and they had a heck of a second half.”
A B-R win would have produced a four-way tie atop Section 5 Class D. Instead, the Wolverines, who already clinched a playoff bid, are likely to stay in fourth. Still, they made a strong case they more than belonged on the same field as the first-place Aggies.
“It’s disappointing, and I know they’re disappointed,” Smith said of his players. “I just said that, let it hurt a little bit, but then come back and be ready to play because when the regular season ends this is the kind of team we’re going to see. If we expect to do anything in sectionals, I think with that showing, if we didn’t put people on notice before, 14-13 in Bolivar, that should open some eyes maybe.”