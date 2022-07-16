Just six years ago, Marcus Grove was preparing for his last season on the high school gridiron.
Now, he’s the man charged with leading that same Allegany-Limestone varsity football program. Grove, 23, a former fullback and linebacker, is certainly young for a high school head coach. But he brings some recent coaching and playing experience and a passion for the game at his alma mater.
Since graduating from ALCS in 2017, Grove attended Slippery Rock for a semester, then transferred to finish his degree at St. Bonaventure in sports studies, team and individual coaching. While in college, Grove also served on the coaching staff for four seasons at A-L, one year as a volunteer under his former coach, Paul Furlong, and the last three as an assistant and defensive coordinator under Tom Callen.
Ever since stepping away from the field, Grove knew he wanted to stay involved with the game.
“I LOVE FOOTBALL, (it’s) a lifestyle for me,” he said. “The only way you can really stay close to playing football or the game of football after you’re done playing is coaching. The last three years I’ve been an assistant coach and that was the closest way, the best way for me to stay close to the game. The opportunity opened where I could take the next step and lead my hometown team. Not a lot of people get the opportunity to do that. I’m really excited, I’m nervous but I’m very confident in it because I’ve surrounded myself with a staff that has a lot of experience that we can lean on with each other.”
Grove’s staff includes Rick Owen, entering his 25th year as a coach, and Tony Papasergi and Larry Carlson, both in their third years on the varsity staff but with much longer experience at the youth level.
Now pursuing his Master’s in school counseling at SBU, Grove sees his age as a benefit, being from a similar generation as the players.
“I think having a younger coach, it’s easier to relate with them, and they appreciate it a little bit too,” he said. “I understand their way of thinking and they understand my way, so it’s easier for me (as) they understand and it’s easier for them, having a younger coach, to come to me when they have issues that are both on and off the field. It bridges a better area for communication and there’s more comfortability between me.”
That said, he still expects plenty of “learning experiences” as he takes on responsibilities that were mainly his predecessor’s.
“AS ASSISTANT coach, I didn’t have all the stress or the extra things that came as the head coach did,” Grove said, “like figuring out game day situations, practice plans, when the bus was leaving, when it was arriving. Trying to get all the extra stuff on game day into place is something new that I’m going to have to learn how to manage. On top of that, being able to manage our players and understanding as the head coach what best suits them for that week: is it a lighter week or a heavier, how to motivate and manage those players, that’s going to be more on my shoulders this year. Then too, managing the in-school stuff, making sure grades are up, making sure attendance is up, making sure our kids are performing better in school than they are on the field because that’s really the big thing.”
GROVE CITED his father, Edward, a Section 6 referee, as one of his biggest guides as a player and now a coach.
“He’s always given me tips, pointers, we’ve done drills in the backyard together,” Grove said. “Since a very young age he’s been a huge influence on my football experience and knowledge.
“I learned even the referee’s side from him as well. Sometimes we sit down and just go over rules, new rules, how to implement (them), different situations, how to go about those.”
A-L’s two most recent coaches, Furlong (now on staff at Salamanca) and Callen, both showed Grove some valuable lessons as well.
“Since playing, Paul Furlong was a huge, huge influence on me and he still (does),” Grove said. “Paul and I talked on a weekly basis about football. He’s one of the best coaches in Section 6, his knowledge for the game is unmatched and just picking his brain is one of the best things that I’ve done the last three or four years.
“On top of that, Tom Callen came into a difficult situation, picked up the program on short notice with a short offseason and what he did in his three years here is not to go unsaid, because he (bega) to change the culture here. We had our first winning season last year since 2011 and I’m just hoping that I can take some of the things that he left for me and build upon those.”
Since January, the Gators have stayed busy through their “Gator Strong” offseason workouts, gauging strength levels through the year and holding multiple weight room sessions and unofficial practices each week. It now plays in the Olean 7-on-7 summer league. A-L should have strong returning numbers for the 2022 season and will compete in the Section 6 Class C South division.
“I want our team to be stout defensively forcing turnovers, shutting down long drives and keeping the other team off the scoreboard,” Grove said. “In turn, that should lead to our offense putting up points. Offensively we’re going to put in a bunch of different looks, different schemes and we’re going to play our offense to our kids’ needs and abilities. We’re experimenting with a few different looks right now. We haven’t had anything solid, but I’m hoping in the next month we can nail something down. ”
Grove said he’s been impressed with the players’ competitiveness on the field while staying friendly together off of it.
“They’re competing against each other and pushing each other and that’s something I haven’t seen,” he said. “The best part is as soon as they walk off the field, walk off the white lines at our unofficial practices where they just got done grinding against each other, they’re shaking hands and laughing, they’re friends again. That’s kind of the mentality I want off the field, you guys are best friends. During the practice week on the field, you’re competing against each other, but we all have one common goal and that’s to win on Friday night.”
