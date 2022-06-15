OLEAN — After a 5-1 first week of the season, the Olean Oilers looked ready to keep their hot streak going on Tuesday.
Starting pitcher Grayson Walker allowed just one unearned run over six innings and third baseman Mitchell Grosch provided two big hits, an RBI double, then a three-run home run, to lift the Oilers in an 8-1 victory over Hornell at Bradner Stadium.
In all but one game, Olean has held opponents to five or fewer runs, including two or fewer in the last three games.
“Hats off to our pitchers,” Oilers coach Andrew White said. “They've been throwing the ball really well. We only had really one game where we struggled on the mound and we got a ‘dub’ in that one anyway. The guys at the plate, I feel like most of the time we're having some good approaches. We're putting together some big innings and that's what's driving these wins.”
Hornell got its lone run in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly after a leadoff walk, single and fielder’s choice and error to put a runner on third base.
But the Oilers responded immediately with three straight two-out hits in the bottom of the first, including Grosch’s RBI double and an RBI single by A.J. Vigliotti.
Grosch helped break the game open in a four-run fifth, hitting a three-run homer over the left field fence that was preceded by a Blaise Zeiders RBI single.
“The first pitch I got was a fastball and I was a little late,” Grosch said of the home run at-bat. “So I'm just thinking, ‘be on time, be on time,’ and I get a curveball and he hung it; I didn't try to do too much with it and just I was on time for it.”
The Warren, Pa., native has a hit in all six games he’s played so far with a .545 average.
“He's been phenomenal for us every game this year. At one point he was over .800,” White said. “He is just a spark plug. You get up, you know something good's going to happen, so we're lucky to have him in the lineup right now.”
Grosch, a junior-to-be at Mercyhurst, is enjoying his first season in the NYCBL with Olean.
“We've just got a good group of guys,” Grosch said. “We're having fun out here, not trying to do too much, just doing our roles and just playing good ball.
“It's definitely a grind playing every day, but I love playing for the Oilers,” he added. “It's a fun team, we've got a bunch of good dudes out here and it should be a pretty good summer.”
Olean tacked on two more runs in the eight on a two-run, two-out James Layman single.
Walker finished with four strikeouts and one walk, scattering seven hits. Vance Williams tossed a scoreless seventh and eighth and Matthew Gugliotti (Pitt-Bradford) threw a scoreless ninth, with neither allowing a hit.
Walker bounced back from his first start, where he exited after three innings, allowing five runs (two earned) at Mansfield.
“He was fantastic,” White said of Walker. “He pitched for us last week at Mansfield, we saw a couple good things that we liked but he was losing his arm slot a lot, so JD and I were working with him over the week about that, trying to fix that, trying to keep his mechanics where they need to be and he went out and pitched a gem for us tonight, so we're happy for him.”
Zeiders, a right fielder from Lock Haven, went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Hornell’s Wyatt Metzger had two hits including a triple. Pitcher Collin Burdett, a Hornell native from Alfred State, threw almost all eight innings against the Oilers, exiting at 7 2/3. He allowed seven hits and struck out five with five walks.
At 6-1, White said he’s learned the Oilers have plenty of depth after trying different lineups over the first week.
“We're deep,” he said. “It's the first week, so you've got to know what you've got, you've got to play guys in different situations and no one's really disappointed us. We feel comfortable putting just about everybody out there right now and it's a good problem to have not getting everybody as much playing time as they want because we have a lot of guys that deserve to be out there.”
That depth applies to Olean’s pitchers as well.
“We're deep in the bullpen also,” he said. “Guys are just going out there throwing strikes. They're getting it done and it's easy to manage games like this.”
What does White need to see to keep this going? In a word, he said, “consistency.”
“If we play this type of baseball all year long, we're going to be successful,” he noted.