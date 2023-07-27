On the basketball court at St. Bonaventure or in his five-year NBA career, Andrew Nicholson earned his reputation on offense — with dunks and mid-range shooting — a bit more than defense.
But in a verbal back-and-forth with one of the NBA’s most outspoken stars in recent weeks, Nicholson proved more than capable of defending himself.
Nicholson, the 19th pick for Orlando in the 2012 NBA Draft, caught an unexpected shot from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
Green went in the second round of the 2012 draft, 35th overall, to Golden State, out of Michigan State. He’s hardly the first player to be motivated by his draft position. In his 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame induction speech, Paul Pierce thanked the nine teams that passed on him before he went 10th to the Celtics in 1998.
But for Green, clearly going in the second round was a slight that still burns at him 11 years later. And he took some of that frustration out on Nicholson.
On a July 3 appearance on “Podcast P with Paul George,” hosted by the Clippers star, Green ribbed the host for his former team, the Indiana Pacers, passing on him in the draft. George asked, “Who that got drafted ahead of you was the most ridiculous one to you?”
“Not to throw salt at anybody, but like, Andrew Nicholson was drafted over me at like 19,” Green said on the podcast.
“That’s the St. Bona-var-ture?” George interjected, tripping over the school’s name.
“Yeah, like you don’t even know how to pronounce the school!” Green said in agreement.
This particular bit of criticism puzzled me, but I may be biased as a Bona grad myself.
Further, Green claimed Nicholson did not look the part of an NBA player, fueling his disbelief that the Bonaventure star went ahead of him.
“At the time, y’all are comparing us as big men who can play back to the basket or face up to the basket, but I’m looking at this dude and like, No. 1, he don’t really look like a basketball player,” Draymond said. “I always tell people, when it comes to winning, half the battle is looking like a basketball player. When you’re on a team and you look at the other side of the floor and if you see guys that don’t look like basketball players, you automatically lose respect, and when you lose respect for those guys, you do things to them in the game that you otherwise wouldn’t have done if you respected that guy.”
Failing to stifle laughter, George said, “He didn’t fit the bill … he had a weird body shape.”
Green then admitted he doesn’t have the “body of Adonis,” but mocked Nicholson’s manner of walking and his voice.
At least George gave Nicholson some credit amid Draymond’s disparagement: “He was a bucket, though, in college.”
But to Nicholson’s credit, he responded with maturity on a podcast appearance of his own. Interviewed on the Toronto-based “Hip Hop Hoops,” Nicholson said, “Honestly, it’s kind of unfortunate. I see it as an insecurity on his end for, A, I didn’t know he was thinking about me for the last 11 years. I wasn’t thinking about you, I’m going to be honest with you. B, I didn’t really realize St. Bonaventure was a hard name to pronounce. Maybe it’s a good thing I stayed for four years of college, that’s why I could do it.”
Then came a perfect zinger back at Green: “I have a good program in my 44 Hoops non-profit where we do have these kinds of phonics things where we can help him out with that. I’ve got no problem doing that.”
Nicholson, who has played overseas — most recently in Hong Kong — since being waived a year into his second NBA contract, made a distinction from Green’s outlook. He didn’t view his 2012 draft classmates the same way.
The Class of 2012 has had its share of stars make it big in the NBA, from superstars Anthony Davis (No. 1) and Damian Lillard (No. 6) to valuable core members of championship teams in the second round: Khris Middleton (No. 39) and Green.
“The most unfortunate part about it is that, for me as an individual and as a person, I see the guys in my draft class like Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, he was actually one of them, Draymond was one of them too; I was happy to see him succeed. Maybe it’s just the way I was raised, but I like seeing guys do well. Even if they are drafted above me, drafted below me, that’s just my kind of personality. I’m happy to see that he’s gotten two max contracts, I’m happy to see that Damian Lillard is thriving, I’m happy to see A.D. won a ring, he’s playing with the Lakers.
“If someone has that insecurity and doesn’t want to see someone else do well or questioning 11 years later, ‘why this guy was before me?’ It’s kind of disappointing.”