ST. BONAVENTURE — I wrote about Bob Lanier before I ever met him.
And considering I first met him when I was 10 years old, that’s probably as good an indication as any of where my interests lie in the mid-90s.
It was 1995, in fact, the 75th anniversary season for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball program. As part of the celebration, the Times Herald put out a special 36-page edition detailing the triumph and tragedy of the 1970 Final Four campaign. It was also the year the “Unfinished Dreams” documentary came out.
Fascinated, I took to my dad’s trusty typewriter and hammered out my own eight-page account of what took place in that 1970 NCAA regional final, complete with illustrations, one of which depicted Lanier on the ground clutching his knee and his teammates on the bench in tears.
I’m not sure if there was a single punctuation mark in that entire story.
LATER THAT year, in a commemoration similar to the one that was held for the centennial season of 2019-20, most of the Final Four team returned, including Lanier, then the interim head coach of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, and that’s when I met him for the first time.
There must have been 50 kids waiting to get an autograph and a picture with whom, even at that age, we knew to be the greatest Bona basketball player of all time. He stuck around, long after the night’s festivities, until every one of us walked away with both.
I’ll never forget that first encounter. His handshake enveloped essentially my entire right arm. The tip of the shaggy red hair on my head might have reached his waist in the photo my two cousins and I took with him. He took the time to ask us our names and how we were doing in school.
We may not have known it at the time, but that’s all of who Lanier was in one moment: A basketball legend, an almost literal larger than life figure, a caring and generous soul, someone who cared about kids as it related to both basketball and life.
And, from all accounts, those are all things Lanier, who died late Tuesday night at age 73, was until the very end.
HAVING become someone who writes about Bona basketball on something other than a typewriter and stray white sheets of paper at the kitchen table, I had the pleasure of meeting Lanier on two other occasions – in 2009 at a hoops clinic for youths, with whom he worked extensively after launching the NBA’s “Read To Achieve” program and at one of the Final Four team’s semi-annual reunions inside the Reilly Center’s Hall of Fame, to which I was somehow invited, a few years later.
And, in both instances, he was not only gracious enough to take time out for an interview, he asked those same questions as before – who I was and what I was accomplishing at work.
Over the years, I continued to write about Lanier, touching on everything from his recollections of that 1970 campaign (“All 12 of us on that team, to a man, thought we were the best and thought we were going to win an NCAA championship,” he acknowledged in that 2009 story), to how he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Detroit Pistons from a hospital bed in Buffalo, to his 70th birthday in 2018, to, just last month, how he should have been named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.
IN THE last decade, I’ve piled up probably a dozen stories directly related to the Big Cat. Because if there’s any local figure forever worth a column, it’s him; because the tales of his exploits at both Bona and with NBA’s Pistons and Bucks continue to be the source of enchantment; because, to even that next generation, he was always so awesome (remember the Miller Lite ad where Dave Cowens is standing next to Lanier, whose feet are up on the table at the bar and the caption reads, “Lite’s taste is the biggest thing I’ve run into since Bob’s shoes”?) and such an incredible ambassador – for Bona, for the NBA, for the game of basketball, for life.
And whether it was to a 24-year-old reporter who probably had no business being given one-on-one time with him in the Bona locker room or to a teammate decades earlier, Lanier was always helpful.
Just ask Paul Hoffman. One of his most vivid memories playing with the Big Dobber involved a selfless moment in that unforgettable Dec. 20, 1969, matchup against Duquesne in the Reilly Center.
“WELL, I can remember him helping me out a little bit against Duquesne because me and one of the Nelsons (twins Barry and Garry) were getting into a little bit,” Hoffman said from a local vacation spot Wednesday. “(Bob) sort of helped me because that was an unfair match, Nelson being almost 7-foot and 200-some pounds (to Hoffman’s 6-1), I probably would have gotten hurt.
“He stepped in between and told him to leave me alone.”
When asked to assess the impact Lanier had made at both Bona and on the game, for which he traveled the world in his post-playing days, implementing programs, working closely with NBA commissioners David Stern and Adam Silver and affecting so many with his good-guy nature (he was Woody Harrelson’s set coach on the 1992 film “White Men Can’t Jump”), Hoffman hesitated.
Not because he was at a loss for words, but because there were too many to choose from. And that was made evident by the outpouring of social media tribute posts on Wednesday, made by everyone from Bona fans and alums to NBA organizations, former players and national writers.”
“He did so much, how can you even … I wouldn’t even know where to start,” Hoffman said. “At his own high school, at Bona’s, in the NBA; after the NBA, working for the NBA and with all these other organizations that he belonged to.
“He was just so giving.”
Said Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with whom Lanier famously battled throughout the 1970s, “Bob Lanier will always be one of the big men of basketball. Not just because of the size of his body but because of the size of his heart. Bob and I are forever linked because of the Bucks and because of me complaining about dragging him up and down in the court in ‘Airplane!’
“He will be greatly missed by the sport, by the fans and by me. His death is a reminder of how vulnerable we are to cancer no matter how big and strong we are and how we all need to be vigilant in fighting the disease.”
AS A collegiate All-American, a No. 1 NBA draft pick, an eight-time all-star and a Hall of Famer, Lanier was unequivocally great. But that word, ‘great,’ came to mean so much more for the 6-foot-11 center with size 22 shoes.
“Billy (Kalbaugh) had the right pass and put it in the right hands and got it to Lanier and he got his 28 points,” Bob Sassone, the 91-year-old Olean resident and former Bona assistant coach and player recalled from his home Wednesday. “He was a great player, a great guy.
“Never a bit of trouble, never a bad bad word.”
Said Larry Weise, himself a legend as the head coach of that 1970 Final Four team, “I had many good teams, but when Bob enrolled at St. Bonaventure University, he brought our program to a national level. Bob was not only a great basketball player, he was a wonderful person. He had an infectious personality and everyone liked him. He had a sense of humor as big as he was. He loved to laugh.
“God keep him safe.”
Added Sassone, “it’s a very sad day. A very sad day.”
And it was. But I’ll forever be grateful for my opportunities to both meet Lanier and write about him, whether it was at the kitchen table at 10 years old or at the office on a Wednesday night in 2022. And I’ll forever be fascinated by who he was, as both a player and person.
So long to a legend. Godspeed, Big Bob.