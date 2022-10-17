Well, coming off an impressive come-from-behind 24-20 win over the Chiefs Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium, the Bills couldn’t have picked a better time to head into their bye week.
Las Vegas’ preseason choice to win the Super Bowl, Buffalo was confronted with a brutal seven-game schedule-opening stretch that many felt, including yours truly, would test the validity of that prediction.
It started with a game against the defending NFL champion Rams in Los Angeles and the Bills checked that box with an emphatic 31-10 victory. Since then the Rams (3-3) have become just another team, but we didn’t know it then. Next up was an impressive 41-7 win over Tennessee, a playoff team a year ago. Then came back-to-back nail-biters, a 21-19 loss to the Dolphins at Miami, then a 23-20 victory in Baltimore, two decisions that probably should have been reversed based on game domination, but the effect was the same. Then came a 38-3 demolition of the Steelers in Orchard Park followed by Sunday’s triumph in Kansas City, where the Bills had lost playoff games the past two years.
Pittsburgh appeared to be the weakest foe in that stretch, and it was, while the one-sidedness of the Titans game was a bit of a surprise.
Now Buffalo enters the bye with a 5-1 record, the AFC’s best mark, in a stretch where even the most myopic observers thought a 4-3 or 3-4 start would have been a success. All that remains in that opening seven stretch is a game against the Packers, a week from Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Yeah, that Green Bay, now in disarray at 3-3 after a loss to the Jets, of all teams, AT LAMBEAU.
And, no matter what happens in this week’s games, the Bills will still have the AFC’s best record before hosting Aaron Rodgers and his mates 12 days from now.
HERE ARE some takes on Sunday’s victory over the Chiefs (it wasn’t an upset as Buffalo was a 2 1/2-point favorite):
The most encouraging aspect of the game, besides the win itself, was the emergence of Buffalo’s running game. Oft-maligned Devin Singletary — on merit by the way — rushed for 85 yards on 17 carries (5 per try) and added four catches for 22 more giving him 107 yards in total offense.
Meanwhile, quarterback Josh Allen, who had led the Bills in rushing in four of the first five games, ran 12 times for 32 yards, two of those carries under the pressure of the game-winning touchdown drive.
THE DEFENSE performed well against the NFL’s highest-scoring offense — 33 points per game — playing on its home field.
Outside linebacker Matt Milano continued his standout season with four tackles and leads the team in that category, one ahead of middle backer Tremaine Edwards, who had a team-high 10 stops versus the Chiefs.
Milano also had two quarterback pressures, a tackle for loss and was a key factor in limiting catches by Kansas City running backs (5 all game).
ALLEN, who threw for 329 yards with three touchdown passes and no interceptions, was charged with the fumble on an awkward lateral to slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie on the game’s opening possession.
Still, many don’t understand why the Bills coaching staff sticks with him rather than putting in rookie Khalil Shakir, as many saw the fumble as McKenzie’s fault, and he later dropped a key completion when Buffalo was backed up against its own goal line.
His speed makes him an effective slot receiver, having caught three touchdown passes this season, but he’s made enough gaffes to question his value.
In explaining Sunday’s loose ball, McKenzie recalled, “It was a miscommunication. It was a screen to the left, a handoff to me (whatever that means), but the D-end came up field. I wasn't supposed to get the ball.
“I looked back (and) thought he threw the screen, (but) he threw it to me. I'm like, 'that wasn't the play.' I was thrown off. It hit my facemask, but the play is on nobody. It is what it is, but that wasn't the play. At the end of the day, it's all on us."
OK, Isaiah, but it sure sounds as if you’re distancing yourself from responsibility.
FINALLY, riddle me this, as it was the most under-covered story of the weekend.
Safety Jordan Poyer made an interception in the end zone at Baltimore that started the Bills on their game-winning, final-possession. But he injured his ribs on the play and sat out the win over Pittsburgh.
This past week he was OK’d to play at Kansas City BUT wasn’t allowed to fly. It seems his injury was a collapsed lung and the changing pressures in an airplane could affect his recovery. So the Bills rented him a Mercedes-Benz van with sleeping room and he, his wife Rachel and daughter Aliyah, made the near-1,000-mile, 15-hour trip twice, leaving Friday after practice, riding to Kansas City, then coming home after the game.
My question is, how can the NFL, which was virtually kicking and screaming for years while denying it had a concussion problem, think it’s perfectly OK for a player, recovering from a collapsed lung, to participate in one of the world’s most violent games?
