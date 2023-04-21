Their paths were inextricably linked from, quite literally, the first day of the season until the last.
Shawn Gray and Derrick Francis opened their 2023 basketball seasons on the same night, Dec. 2, in the same gym, Otto-Eldred’s uniquely-named Terror Dome. They watched wistfully as they came to an end within the same week, in late March, in the same venue, Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium, in the same round of the PIAA state tournament, the rarely-reached quarterfinals.
In between, in what will almost surely go down as a once-in-a-lifetime winter, the two O-E coaches could often be found in the same place: From Duke Center, hoisting the Stebbins Tournament hardware and polishing off unbeaten league seasons, to DuBois, where they began their state runs in earnest, to Clarion, to the joint celebration for their historic accomplishments back home. And in the end, they stood side-by-side a final time, as winners of the top local prize for their sport.
Gray was recently named the Margie Holland Award winner as the Big 30 Girls Coach of the Year while Francis was given the Thomas K. Oakley Award as the Big 30 Boys Coach of the Year.
FROM A purely tangible standpoint, it was a deserving honor for two coaches whose teams went further than any other in the area, who authored incredible seasons of (again, nearly the same) 25-3 and 26-3 records. More than that, it was a fitting nod to a pair of colleagues whose stories have become so interwoven with the fabric of Terrors basketball. Gray, after all, was the boys’ junior high coach when the current crop of seniors were still middle-schoolers.
They’ve built not just successful basketball programs, but “family units.” And like any family, this year’s Terrors, with Gray and Francis leading the way, created memories that will last a lifetime.
“I don’t even know if special (is the word),” Gray said of the teams’ concurrent playoff run, which typically consisted of doubleheader victories at the same location. “If there’s a better synonym than special, it was that. When we went to DuBois and we went to Clarion, I called it Terror Dome South, because it was just like playing in our home gym, only the gym was a little bigger. You would just see a sea of royal blue and gold and you just felt at home.”
ENTERING THIS season, both teams carried the weight of lofty expectations.
The boys returned their young core from a team that went unbeaten in league play and reached the state playoffs last year. The girls welcomed back almost every key player, including an all-time great in Katie Sheeler, from a squad that also went 16-0 in the North Tier League and reached the PIAA quarters in that season, too.
The only real pressure, however, was that which they placed on themselves.
“What we (do) in practice, I make the kids uncomfortable and we practice so hard and do drills so much … they’re gonna fail in the gym when nobody’s around,” Francis said. “We always talk about it, if you don’t fail, you don’t succeed. If you don’t feel uncomfortable at practice, you’re not getting better.
“We want to fail, we want to feel uncomfortable in practice when no one is in the gym, because that way when mom and dad are there, it’s easier.”
Through that collective hard work — and player development that begins with the community’s youth Nippers program — Gray and Francis constructed, pound for pound, among the most talented rosters in the Big 30.
The boys, consider, beat Section 5 Class B2 titleist Wellsville by 15 in December’s DeCerbo Memorial Tournament, fell to Class C power Salamanca by just two possessions and knocked off a handful of Catholic school powers en route to the PIAA Elite 8. The girls dominated just about everybody by 20-plus along the same path.
That pressure continued to only come from within, and sometimes amusingly so. And by year’s end, both teams undoubtedly met those expectations, and in the boys’ case, probably exceeded them.
“Derrick would, a lot of times, rib me,” noted Gray, whose team came within a point of the PIAA Final Four. “If we were playing before them and beat a team by 10-15 points, he’d say, ‘oh, great, you put the pressure on me again.’ Then when they started playing before us the last couple of games, it was, ‘here you go, the tables are turned.’ Now we gotta win after they win …
“So, it was really a lot of fun. I think both teams fed off each other.”
FOR EACH, the narrative runs beyond a shared postseason push.
With Francis, this has become a family affair. His wife, Kristina, was the Girls’ Coach of the Year with Port Allegany in 2013 and his son, Landon, is the Terrors’ top player, a First Team Big 30 all-star in just his sophomore season.
He’s assisted by, among others, JV coach Lance Eric Baker, whose father, Lance Sr., is the only other Boys Coach of the Year from Otto-Eldred, having won it in 1997. And though he’s the second from O-E to garner the award, Francis is likely among a select few who have won it in his first year, having shifted from assistant to head coach this season.
On the girls’ side, a number of other coaches have earned multiple COY honors. But Gray is the first to go back-to-back, having been cited last year after leading the Terrors to the first of consecutive historic campaigns.
And though theirs are the lone names on the plaques, the awards go far beyond them, both said.
“I’ve talked to people, they’ve congratulated me all the time on it,” Gray said, “but I’m of the opinion that (this) is a team award more than anything. They don’t give Coach of the Year awards to teams that are 5-15 or whatever.
“That’s just a tribute to my kids, the hard work they put in and just the dedication, above all else, that they gave to their team and to me and to their school. The type of kids, the type of players that I have, they’re second to none. You don’t see a group like that often. I’m just so grateful to have gotten the chance to be part of it.”
To Francis, again, it’s the s-word that comes to mind.
“These kids are super special,” he maintained. “They’re hungry, they’re three-sport athletes. Three-quarters of them, they have a baseball game (on Thursday), then (Friday) we’re going to play down in Pittbsurgh. It’s just basketball. It’s a special group of kids, honestly. I’ve always said, if you allow the kids to come to the gym, (give them) a place to work, they’re going to put the time in, and that’s basically what they’ve done.”
THE POINT at which their paths diverge is where each team is in this golden era in Duke Center.
The O-E girls have been a power for a while now, having reached the state playoffs in seven-straight non-COVID-shortened seasons. Gray has been at the helm for four of those trips, having guided the Terrors to a glowing record of 96-32 over five total campaigns, with two trips to the PIAA quarters and the program’s first District 9 championship this winter.
And while Gray had a mostly senior-laden lineup, for Francis, that era seems to only just now be at its advent.
And he could see this rise coming.
In 2020-21, the Terrors lost their first 10 games before ripping off 10-straight wins to make the district playoffs and an 11th with a postseason victory. From there, a strong returning core paired with a special (again, that word) crop of freshmen to make the PIAA playoffs last year before it all came together in 2022-23, when a group led by three sophomores and a junior — which will undoubtedly be aiming for another run next year — was battling state power Aliquippa in the Elite 8.
“I knew these freshmen had a chance to be ready,” Gray said.
Neither O-E team has lost a league game, or home game, since.
And it led each squad here, to a remarkable moment in O-E hoops annals, to being the first D-9 teams from the same school to reach even the PIAA Sweet 16 in the same year since 1996.
“It’s hard to describe the group that I have without actually being there and being part of it, and seeing and feeling it,” Gray said. “They believe in each other so much. Granted, we had Katie, one of the best to ever come through Otto-Eldred, maybe District 9. But the things that Bri Heller, Anna Merry, Carrie Drummong and Brooke close did … those little things that you don’t get to see on a basketball court.
“They did yeoman’s work when it came to that kind of thing. I can’t say enough about them.”
Said Francis, who also acknowledged “great assets” to the program in assistant coaches Baker, Williams and Woodruff, “I told our kids, you guys want to cherish these moments, because these are special moments. … But it’s also, you never know if you’ll ever be able to be hand-in-hand with the girls like that (again). Everybody, it felt like, in McKean County, was at these games; it was crazy, it was awesome.
“At the end of the day, these guys are gonna graduate, they’re going to move on, but they’re still going to remember those days.”
“Again, what’s more special than special?” Gray asked. “That was the year we had.”