ALLEGANY — Considering the opponent, the Allegany-Limestone baseball team posted one of its strongest performances of the season Thursday night.
The Gators just came up a few hits short of keeping up with Gowanda in a CCAA Div. I game. Scoreless through four, both teams tacked on a run in the fifth but it was a three-run sixth for the Panthers that pushed them ahead for good, beating A-L 4-1.
Gowanda pitcher Blake Herman struck out six and walked one through five innings before Gavin Phillips closed with three strikeouts and one walk. For A-L, Gavin Truman had two strikeouts and four walks through five innings before Caleb Strade finished out the game.
Andrew Forrest had two hits for A-L (4-8, 1-7). The Gators loaded the bases in the seventh, putting the tying run at first, but could bring any home.
“I honestly thoguht we played probably our best game of baseball this year,” A-L coach Eric Hemphill said. “Gavin threw exceptionally well, it was 0-0 going into the fifth
“We just needed one big hit to cash in some runs and we couldn’t get it. We’re working on that, it seems to be our Achilles’ heel right now.”
Herman hit 3-for-3 with two doubles for Gowanda, which improved to 6-2 in the division.
CCAA I
Southwestern 2, Olean 1
Southwestern 10, Olean 9
LAKEWOOD — Southwestern finished up Tuesday’s game with a game-winning single by Spencer Kane before winning a pitcher’s duel behind Aidan Kennedy’s six strikeout performance to post two victories over Olean in on Thursday.
Jameson Walsh pitched 5.1 innings and struck out nine Tuesday for the Trojans before Kennedy picked the game up again Thursday. Kennedy allowed no runs over the final two innings allowing Kane to single home the game winning run in the eighth.
Thomas Bates posted two doubles and scored twice in the first loss for Olean.
Kennedy then took the mound again for the second game of the partial doubleheader.
Railey Silvis pitched opposite Kennedy and pitched a gem striking out six and allowing just six hits and two runs for Olean (5-3).
However, Jayce Neil and Kane each singled to drive in runs to push Southwestern (6-2) to a second win.
CCAA III
Portville 11, Franklinville 1
PORTVILLE — Maxwell Yehl drove in three runs on two doubles and scored twice while Luke Peryszak struck out eight over five innings to lead Portville (10-1).
Peryszak also accumulated two hits and scored three times to aid the Panthers.
“We really played well. Our pitching was there and we were pretty good overall,” Portville coach Mike Matz said.
Noah Shenk doubled twice and Blake Frank struck out three over three innings for Franklinville.
Ellicottville 4, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Lucas Marsh pitched a complete game two-hitter to lead Ellicottville, striking out 17 of a possible 21 batters with just one walk.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s trio of Brayden Young, Peyton Bradley and Gavin Baxter held the Eagles to four hits. Young had six strikeouts and one walk over a 3 ⅔ inning start and Bradley struck out five with two walks over 2 ⅓.
Braylon Wyatt had a double for the Eagles while Hunter Smith had a hit, run and RBI, with Marsh and Caedon Wyatt collecting the only other hits.
Bradley and Ryan Harper had the lone hits for CLV.
Salamanca 15, Randolph 1, 5 innings
RANDOLPH — Salamanca ran away with a road victory as it poured on 11 runs in the third inning, including a grand slam from Jaxson Ross.
Ross went 2-for-3 with six RBI including the slam for the Warriors (9-5, 6-3). Hayden Hoag scored four runs and his twin brother Harley hit a double as they both went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Payton Slade hit a leadoff single and scored a run for Randolph (1-7, 0-7).
Zaron Tucker and Ross combined to strike out 10 batters with two walks, holding Randolph to three hits.