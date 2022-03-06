JAMESTOWN — Ava Haynes dribbled up the right side and threw one last pass to Lilly Bentley, who ran out the clock.
As the final buzzer sounded, the Portville girls basketball team broke out in celebration, teammates wrapping one another in hugs, coach Inga Welty emracing each of her twin daughters.
In this moment, a number of storylines had become solidified.
The first and most important was the one Welty and the Panthers had waited a decade-plus to achieve: Portville, behind 24 points from Mallory Welty and a strong defensive effort, topped league foe Falconer, 44-33, for the Section 6 Class C1 championship.
THE TITLE, made a unanimous goal in the preseason with three Big 30 all-stars back and reached Saturday at Jamestown Community College, was Portville’s first in 13 years under the elder Welty and the first as a program since 2006. But there were so many other significant subplots that came with it.
Welty was able to share this win, the Panthers’ 20th of the season, with her two senior daughters on the court, another on the bench as an assistant and two nieces in Teagan Kosinski and Kendall Artlip. It marked the 30th anniversary, nearly to the day, of when Portville won a sectional title with Inga as a star player in 1992.
And it included a remarkable showing from Mallory, who was unable to play in the Panthers’ semifinal win over Silver Creek due to a knee injury, and not only made her return against Falconer just two days later, but played every minute and had one of her biggest scoring outputs of the year.
For Portville, it was a special day, indeed.
“We write out our goals at the beginning of the year … and everybody’s paper was identical even though they don’t do their sheets together,” Inga said. “Everybody’s like, ‘we’re winning a sectional title this year. This is our turn, our year, we have what we need, we’re gonna be able to do it.’ Sharing it with my girls (including Mia) is amazing, sharing it with friends, my two nieces, and then my daughter on the bench.”
She added, “It’s funny because (former teammate Janna Norton Davis) said to me, ‘30 years ago, Inga, this was us,’ and I didn’t think about that, but it was, right around now in 1992, this was us. I remember that feeling and I’m just excited that my girls and their friends get to experience it as well.”
NO. 2 PORTVILLE (20-3) swept Falconer in the regular season en route to a league title.
But on this biggest stage of the year, it was able to churn out its most convincing victory of the three.
Portville held a 13-8 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to eight midway through the second. And though Falconer used a late run to trim the Panthers’ lead to just four (21-17) at halftime, it was clear Welty’s team had control.
And it maintained that edge with defense. Portville kept the Golden Falcons below 30 points until the final minute of regulation and limited leading scorer Grace Lundmark, who’d been averaging 16 a game, to less than half that (7 points). That offset any dry spells the Panthers might have had offensively.
“At halftime, we went into the locker room like, we just held them to 17,” Welty said. “Granted, we’re getting good shots and they’re not falling like we want them to and we’re still winning. But we’re doing great on the defensive end. I didn’t think we could do better, and then we came out in that third quarter and held them to four. We exceeded what my expectations could have been for the third.”
YES, OUT of the break, Portville responded with perhaps its biggest quarter to date, limiting No. 4 Falconer (14-6) to just one 3-pointer and one made free throw while closing the quarter on a 14-3 run to bring an insurmountable 25-21 lead into the fourth. Bentley, who took the lead in holding down Lundmark and grabbed several key rebounds, began that stretch with four of her 10 points.
Mallory netted eight of her 24 in that time, including a shot at the third quarter buzzer that seemed to all but seal it.
“For some reason, the third quarter seems to be our quarter,” Welty said. “We come in, we regroup, we talk about what we need to work on. For these girls, a lot of the time, it’s just re-lax.
“I think they just bought in that the third quarter’s our quarter. Mallory took over, Lilly had some key buckets and our defense was great. (Falconer) struggled to hit shots, and of course, if they’re struggling and we’re hitting … I felt like the momentum went our way that quarter.”
Portville, with both twins gutting through injuries in the final stages of their career, will meet another league opponent, Frewsburg, which beat Randolph in overtime for the C2 crown, in Tuesday’s ‘C’ crossover back at JCC.
The Panthers and Bears split during the regular season.
“She’s like, ‘I have to try it, I have to. This could be it. I need to do it,’” Welty recalled of Mallory’s decision to return, which came just that morning. “Even during warmups, she was still pretty ginger on it. But yeah, she totally exceeded my expectations; not the way she leads and not the way she handles the ball, but more about the scoring.
“Mal stepped up pretty big.”