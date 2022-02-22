OLEAN — The Olean girls basketball team cruised past the first round of the playoffs Tuesday night, riding a 21-5 lead after the first quarter to a 52-25 victory over Maryvale.
JoJo Gibbons led sixth-seeded Olean with 17 points in the Section 6 Class B1 first-round game. Leah Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds. Anayah Parks-Barker made four assists and Jez Fayson grabbed six rebounds.
Olean (9-10) visits No. 3 City Honors Friday night in the B1 quarterfinals.
“They came out, they played hard and they played well,” OHS coach Chelsea Bowker said. “That’s what we needed to do, and home court was an advantage too. Hopefully we come out with the same effort on Friday at City Honors.”
Solei Lingle-Marshall led No. 11 Maryvale (2-19) with 10 points.
CLASS B2 FIRST ROUNDNewfane 57, Allegany-Limestone 47NEWFANE — Fifth-seeded Newfane (14-7) took a 20-13 lead after the first quarter and didn’t let Allegany-Limestone come back, powered by Jensen McGhee’s 20 points and Angelina Ditullo’s 12 points.
For No. 12 Allegany-Limestone (5-14), Gianna DeRose scored 16 points and Maddi Callen had 13 points.
“We were right with Newfane — they played a box and one on Gianna and she really had to work tonight,” A-L coach Katie Duggan said. “Maddi Callen stepped up big time tonight.
“We gave them too many open looks and too many second chances.”
NON-LEAGUE
New Life Christian 31, Chautauqua Christian 29
JAMESTOWN — Brightleen Ngunyi led the way with 21 points and 19 rebounds as New Life Christian (12-5) claimed a tight, defensive game on the road.
Rylie Pascoe scored 15 points for Chautauqua Christian.
“Marcie (Hutter) had an ankle injury in the second quarter and wasn’t able to finish the game,” NLC coach Sarah Hutter said. “But we shut them out in the third quarter and held them off in the fourth quarter. I thought we showed a lot of character.”