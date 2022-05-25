ST. BONAVENTURE — Opponents usually don’t give Olean catcher JoJo Gibbons many chances to show off her arm.
But the Niagara University-bound senior played the role of eraser Tuesday night in a Section 6 Class B1 semifinal at St. Bonaventure’s Joyce Field. Gibbons threw out three East Aurora baserunners, including the Blue Devils’ first two on base to lead a spotless defensive effort backing Olean pitcher Kiley Anastasia’s complete game in an 8-1 victory.
Olean advances to play No. 1 Depew (15-5) on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the B1 championship at Williamsville North.
“Obviously we’re happy,” Anastasia said. “I knew the pitcher was tough, I watched them against Depew and I knew she could get us in trouble if we came out and had a bad day at the stick. It took us a little while but we were heating up at the end and put the ball into play, hit the ball hard. I’m happy with the overall win.”
Gibbons also produced as Olean’s No. 3 batter, hitting 3-for-4 with four RBI (four of Olean’s first five runs) and scoring twice.
“Defensively, nobody goes on her because they know it,” Steve Anastasia said. “She hasn’t had the opportunity to do anything. So I don’t know if these guys, if East Aurora, had the chance to see her, but usually teams just know her and don’t go.
“But at the plate, she’s amazing. It doesn’t matter what the count is: two strikes, one strike, no strikes, she tees that ball, hits it up the middle, a pitcher could be throwing 40, could be throwing 60, she’s just a great hitter.”
Also for Olean, Emma Edwards hit two triples and scored both times and had an RBI. Hannah Nelson went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Ariel Maine went 2-for-3 with a double and Olivia Kratts was 1-for-2 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base.
Olean marked 12 hits, breaking out late after being tied 1-1 through four innings with a three-run fifth and four-run sixth.
“It’s hit or miss with us, we’re either right at it out of the gate or it takes us an inning or two or three and then we get it going,” Anastasia noted.
Anastasia struck out 10, walked three and scattered five hits for one earned run.
“She had a little tightness in her shoulder, so she couldn’t get the snap that she usually does,” Steve Anastasia noted. “Stuff wasn’t moving like it usually does, but she battled in there, walked more people than she usually does, but she battled. It’s not going to be perfect every day, but she battled.”
For No. 3 East Aurora (8-8), Brianna Lampke went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Alyssa Kingston threw all six innings, striking out six with two walks.
Anastasia, the Olean athletic director in his second year as softball coach, has the Huskies a game away from a sectional championship. In their way is a 15-5 Depew team that ranks 18th in the state in Class B (Olean is just behind at 20th).
“I’ve seen them three times throughout the year,” Anastasia said. “They’ve got a good pitcher and they’ve got an outstanding catcher. They’re just an all-around good team, they’re well coached, Dan Seelig does a good job. It’ll be a tough game. From here on out, anybody can win. They’re all evenly matched, they’re all good teams, it’s just whoever brings it that day.”