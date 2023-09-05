ALLEGANY — For 68 minutes, the Portville and Allegany-Limestone girls soccer teams could not solve each other’s defenses.
The Gators and Panthers took a scoreless tie late into the second half before A-L’s Liza Giardini finally found the back of the net. The play started with Addie Fisher taking the ball in a surge down to 20-to-25 yards out, coach Dale MacArthur said, then laying a pass across to the opposite post for Giardini to put a foot on it and beat the goalkeeper.
It proved to be the lone goal in a 1-0 victory for A-L, which improved to 2-0.
Gators goalkeeper Chloe Baker made three saves to keep her second clean sheet of the season. Portville’s Mackenzie Harmon made four saves in a loss.
Portville fell to 1-2.
“It was a typical hard-fought game,” Gators coach Dale MacArthur said. “One of the Portville players had to leave the game and she was injured and we wish her the best. It was a real hard-fought game. Our defense, I thought everybody played well for us today. We controlled the ball for some stretches of the game, some stretches they controlled.
“But overall the improvement we’ve made since our first scrimmage has been encouraging to me.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Fillmore 8, Andover/Whitesville 0
WHITESVILLE — With its third victory of the season, Fillmore gave longtime coach Jon Beardsley his 400th career win.
In his 29th year on the sideline for Fillmore, Beardsley is now 400-110-31.
Of her team’s eight goals on the night, Fillmore’s Hope Russell was involved in six, scoring four and assisting on two more. Hope’s sister Grace Russell had another big game for the Eagles with two goals and two assists.
Also for Fillmore, Mylee Miller and Mattie McCumiskey both scored once and Rachel Hatch, Tenlee Miller and Montana Gayford had an assist each. Preslee Miller kept a shutout with two saves for the Eagles (3-0).
Olivia Waters made 13 saves for Andover/Whitesville (0-2).
Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 5, Friendship/Scio 2
CUBA — Shae Maples’ second-minute goal set the tone for a season-opening victory for Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale.
Maples and Jen Tuttle both scored twice in the win for CRH (1-0). Cloey Larabee also scored on a second-half penalty kick. Brynn Lavery had an assist on Tuttle’s first goal, in the 37th minute, which made it 2-0 entering halftime.
Nevaeh Ross and Morghyn Ross both scored in the second half for F/S, with assists for Alexis Crossley and Nevaeh Ross.
Grace Drumm had a busy afternoon in goal for F/S (0-1), making 16 saves. Lilly Johnson-Clark made five saves for CRH.
“Our scrimmage plans fell through this year, so I was a little nervous putting it all together in game one, but I was really pleased with how we played,” CRH coach Aaron Wight noted. “I was impressed with our finishing and our midfield did a great job of dictating the play.”
Genesee Valley/Belfast 2, Bolivar-Richburg 0
BELMONT — Hannah Southwick-Powers scored both goals in the game’s first 15 minutes to lift Genesee Valley/Belfast (2-0).
GVBC goalkeeper Kimimela Ball needed just one save to keep a clean sheet with a shutout.
For Bolivar-Richburg (1-1), Rylee Whiting made four saves.
NON-LEAGUE
Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 7, Salamanca 0
FALCONER — Salamanca goalkeeper Shea Monahan was tested throughout the night and came up with 23 saves.
“Falconer has an experienced team who plays travel (soccer) together and you could really see that today,” SHS coach Kersten Furlong said. “Hopefully we can learn from this and move forward.”
The Warriors fell to 0-2-1.
Mary Lundmark scored a hat trick for Falconer/Cassadaga Valley (2-0) and Bailey Olson and Natalie Dossey had two goals each. Goalkeeper Ellyson Baglia had a shutout on two saves.
Holland 3, Franklinville 0
FRANKLINVILLE — Holland’s Carson Kerber made six saves for a shutout and Grace Teijera had a hat trick with all three of her team’s goals.
Franklinville’s Alena Murphy made 10 saves on the 12 shots she faced before teammate Taylor Chase had 11 saves on 12 shots. The Panthers fell to 0-2.
“We fell behind 2-0 again at halftime,” Franklinville coach Tim Wangelin said. “Again played a fairly strong second half with several scoring opportunities with no result.”
North Collins 7, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1
NORTH COLLINS — Jaylee Jimerson (assist) and Novalee Schlenker had two goals each to pace North Collins and Breanna Kaczanowski (two assists), Peyton Tejieira and Jenna Sickau had one goal each.
Rebekah Butcher scored the lone goal for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-1) with an assist from Evelyn Janora.