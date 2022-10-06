SILVER CREEK — The Allegany-Limestone football team made it three in a row and got its passing game rolling Thursday night.
The Gators blanked Silver Creek/Forestville 40-0, improving to 3-3 after an 0-3 start. A Section 6 Class C South game, the win pushed A-L to 2-2 in its division.
Anthony DeCapua scored four different ways to spark A-L: an 89-yard touchdown reception, touchdown run, 65-yard punt return for touchdown and an interception return for touchdown.
Quarterback Michael Frederick led the Gators with a 16-for-25, 283-yard passing effort, throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
DeCapua made two catches for 92 yards. Tight end Andrew Giardini had four receptions for 83 yards and made 6.5 tackles at linebacker.
Ahren Faller made 7.5 tackles and Kevin Edwards-Hardy had four tackles including a sack. Edwards-Hardy also scored on a touchdown catch.
Gabe Ramadhan capped a 40-0 first half, earning a safety with a tackle for loss in the end zone after a fumbled snap.
On its three-game win streak, A-L has outscored opponents 110-18.
“That was our first test with true travel,” A-L coach Marcus Grove said of the road trip. “Our other two away games were Portville and Salamanca. Today was a good hour and a half trip for us. It was good to see our guys get off the bus and play well and on a Thursday at that. It took us a little bit to get going and once we did we got rolling a little bit.”
The Gators close out league play next week, playing host to first-place Southwestern before a Week 8 crosstown trip to play Olean.
SWIMMINGFredonia 107, Allegany-Limestone 72ALLEGANY — Paige Pecorella won two freestyle events for Allegany-Limestone, but Fredonia took the meet.
Pecorella took both the 50-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle. Also for A-L, Sammi Vecchio won the 100 breaststroke and Lauryn Ball won the 100 backstroke.
Abby Roth won the 200 IM and 100 butterfly and swam on two winning relays to lead Fredonia.
BOYS SOCCERECIC IIILake Shore 1, Pioneer 0ANGOLA — Alex Lamoreaux scored the game-winner in the 78th minute to lift Lake Shore in a heartbreaker for Pioneer.
Pioneer fell to 4-10 (2-8 league).
GIRLS TENNISWellsville 4, Fillmore 1WELLSVILLE — Olivia Chiu won first singles for Fillmore (7-5, 6-4), but Wellsville (13-0, 11-0) won the five other matches to earn the victory.
Chiu took a 6-2, 7-5 match over Wellsville’s Meagan Riley. Samantha Bidzerkowny and Sarah Mattison won singles matches while Cailin Bittel and Hanna Miles won first doubles and Kelsey Sisson and McKenna Wonderling took second doubles.
AT ALLEGANYFredonia 107, Allegany-Limestone 72200 medley relay:
Fredonia (Roth, Novelli, May, Sunick) 2:16.79
200 freestyle:
Spacciapolli (F) 2:25.39
200 IM:
Roth (F) 2:32.27
50 freestyle:
Pecorella (AL) 29.63
Diving:
Pucci-Schaefer (F) 295.25
100 butterfly:
Roth (F) 1:09.54
100 freestyle:
May (F) 1:07.12
500 freestyle:
Pecorella (AL) 6:28.04
200 freestyle relay:
Fredonia (Roth, May, Sunick, Greenough) 2:00.92
100 backstroke:
Ball (AL) 1:09.27
100 breaststroke:
Vecchio (AL) 1:31.21
400 freestyle relay:
Fredonia (Greenough, Delcamp, Ward, Novelli) 5:01.95
AT WELLSVILLEWellsville 4, Fillmore 1Singles:
Chiu (F) 6-2, 7-5 Riley; Bidzerkowny (W) 6-0, 6-1 Wilcox; Mattison (W) 6-3, 6-0 White
Doubles: