SILVER CREEK — The Allegany-Limestone football team made it three in a row and got its passing game rolling Thursday night.

The Gators blanked Silver Creek/Forestville 40-0, improving to 3-3 after an 0-3 start. A Section 6 Class C South game, the win pushed A-L to 2-2 in its division.

