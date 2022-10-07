CUBA — Though the difference was one goal, the Cuba-Rushford boys soccer team, coach Nick Perillo maintained, gave Genesee Valley/Belfast a much stiffer test this time around.
But the Rebels still came up a little short.
Evan Turybury tallied a goal in each half, giving him 10 markers for the season, as GV/Belfast dispatched Cuba-Rushford, 2-1, in an Allegany County Division I rematch on Friday. Turybury netted what proved to be the game-winner 21 minutes into the first half and scored again eight minutes into the second half to give the JagDogs a 2-0 cushion. Jacob Smith scored off a Braeden Wight feed just one minute later to cut the deficit in half, but the Rebels couldn’t find the equalizer.
The JagDogs had handed C-R a 2-0 loss back on Sept. 9.
“They finished,” Perillo said of GV/Belfast. “We had a decent amount of chances as well. Our chances didn’t look as scary as theirs did at times. (But) we’ve gotten much better since the last time we played them. The work ethic was there tonight, we were just missing the finishing aspect of it. We gave them a couple of chances and they finished two, they gave us a couple of chances and we finished one.”
Thai Norasethaporn made three saves for GV/Belfast (6-5-3). Jack Frank made six initial saves for the Rebels (3-9) before giving way to both Adam Shaffer (2 saves) and Preston Bilotta (4). Frank then re-entered in net amid three keeper changes and made six more saves for 12 on the night.
ALLEGANY COUNTY I
Fillmore 1, Bolivar-Richburg 0
FILLMORE — Michell Ward scored off a Brent Zubikowski pass in the 44th minute and the goal held up as Fillmore edged B-R for the second time this season, this time in a more low-scoring affair, to clinch the league title.
In the rematch of the county’s top two teams, Luke Colombo made three saves to preserve the shutout for the Eagles (13-0). David Abdo piled up 13 saves for the Wolverines (11-2-1), whose two losses have come to Fillmore.
The Eagles had topped B-R, 3-2, in the teams’ first meeting.
“We secured an incredibly tough and gritty win tonight to allow us to lock up the county championship,” Fillmore coach Jarrett Vosburg said. “B-R played us just as well, if not better, than they did when we were down to their place. Both teams played with a lot of heart. We were just the fortunate ones to come out on top tonight.
“Our defensive corps of Nolan Krzeminski, Jude Beardsley, Jack Cool and (Zubikowski) were superb at limiting B-R’s chances to earn their ninth shutout of the season. Brent was even able to get involved in the offense to get the assist on Mitchell’s goal. It was another excellent team effort, and the type of game we desperately needed to play as we make the turn for sectionals.”
NON-LEAGUE
Ellicottville 2, Frewsburg 1
FREWSBURG — Ellicottville tallied a pair of last-minute goals to pull out a dramatic come-from-behind victory.
Trailing 1-0 until the final stages, Sam Edwards first scored in the 78th minute to tie it and then again just one minute later to put Ellicottville on top. Edwards now has 20 goals and 12 assists on the year.
Cameron Mendell and Aiden Harrington had the assists on those markers. Evan Bauer made six saves for the Eagles, who bounced back from Wednesday’s loss to Portville to move to 8-4-1. Frewsburg fell to 5-6-2.
GIRLS
ECIC III
East Aurora 2, Pioneer 1
EAST AURORA — Gabbi Barusic scored in the 26th minute of the second half, then assisted on a marker from Anna Bean just one minute later as East Aurora rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit for the win.
Reagan Michel also had an assist while Grace Janish made three saves as the Blue Devils (8-6) handed Pioneer (9-3) just its third loss of the year.