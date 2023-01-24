BELFAST — The Genesee Valley/Belfast girls basketball team used a stellar defensive effort to secure its fourth win in the last six games on Tuesday night.
GV/B downed Arkport/Canaseraga, 42-24, in a non-league rematch.
Mary Hamer and Anna Drozdowski registered 12 and 10 points, respectively, to lead the GV/B offense. But coach Jim Schneider’s team (8-6) held Arkport/Canaseraga to just six points through the first three quarters en route to victory.
The win avenged a 36-30 loss to the Wolves from both teams’ season-opener back on Nov. 29.
Caitlyn Gilman had a team-best 10 points for A/C (7-8).
NON-LEAGUE
School of the Arts 51, Houghton 47
ROCHESTER — Jessica Prentice outdueled School of the Arts’ Jazlynn Logan, but the latter came away with the victory.
Prentice racked up 29 points and 15 rebounds for Houghton (2-10) while Logan notched 26 points for School of the Arts, with Maya Williams chipping in 14. Trailing 42-29 entering the fourth quarter, the Panthers made a run with an 18-9 final frame, but couldn’t quite complete the comeback.
Canisteo-Greenwood 57, Cuba-Rushford 27
CANISTEO — Lillian Mullen registered 18 points and Canisteo-Greenwood opened a 22-0 first-quarter lead en route to the win.
Brooke Burd had 15 points while Bailey Mullen chipped in 10 for C-G, which downed Cuba-Rushford for the second time this year and remained unbeaten at 16-0. Taylor Searle netted 16 points for Cuba-Rushford (6-7).
“We dug ourselves a huge hole in the first quarter,” C-R coach Aaron Wight acknowledged. “Starting slow against a team as tough as Canisteo-Greenwood will hurt you every time. Hopefully we can bounce back on Friday against Houghton.”
Hornell 78, Wellsville 46
HORNELL — Jordan Dyring highlighted three double-digit scorers with 23 points as Hornell powered past Wellsville for the second time this year.
Selena Maldonado and Madelyn Moore added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Red Raiders (8-6), who opened up a 25-12 first-quarter lead and built on it from there. Hornell also hit 10 3-pointers, including three from Dyring.
“We started out up 4-0,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord noted, “and then once they finally made the first couple buckets in transition … you can’t give up 25 in the first quarter and expect to bounce back.”
Makenna Dunbar registered 13 points and 10 rebounds while Lindsay Stuck had nine rebounds and three assists and Emily Robbins totaled four steals and three rebounds for Wellsville (8-8). Natalie Adams (9 points) also had four steals.
Andover/Whitesville 54, Bolivar-Richburg 15
BOLIVAR — Vanessa Hall poured in 26 points to key Andover/Whitesville to its second win in as many nights and its third-straight overall.
Kennedy Bledsoe added 14 points for A/W (10-3), which jumped out to a 22-4 first-quarter lead and cruised from there. Caitlyn Steiner and Emma Sisson both had four points for Bolivar-Richburg (4-8).