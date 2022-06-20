OLEAN — A 10-2 lead did not hold for the Olean Oilers on Monday as the Oilers encountered some late bullpen struggles and fielding errors.
Olean fell behind 2-0 in the second inning of Monday’s home NYCBL matchup with Genesee but mounted a four-run third and six-run fourth to take a 10-2 lead. But the late innings spelt trouble for Olean, allowing three runs in the sixth, three in the seventh and finally — after taking an 11-8 lead into the final frame — a four-run ninth to fall to the Rapids, 12-11.
With two outs in the top of the ninth, an error in center field gave the Rapids life. Two batters later, after walking the bases loaded, Genesee marked the first of three straight RBI singles to take the lead at 12-11.
The loss spoiled a huge night for Otto-Eldred graduate and Oilers left fielder Cole Sebastian, who hit two home runs in a 3-for-5 effort. The rising sophomore for Canisius College launched a two-run homer in the third and another two-run shot in the fourth. Another former local high school star from Canisius, Olean High grad Dylan Vincent, went 3-for-6 with two RBI, two runs and two doubles while playing first base.
Blaise Zeiders went 4-for-5 with three RBI and two runs and Trent Rumley went 2-for-5.
Grayson Walker threw five strong innings for the Oilers before running into trouble in the sixth, striking out 10 with two walks while allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits over 5.0. Throwing 2.2 innings, Matthew Gullotti got the tough-luck loss out of the bullpen as all four runs he allowed were unearned.
After starting the season at 8-1, Monday’s loss continued Olean’s first slow stretch of the season, losing three out of five games since Friday to fall to 10-4. The Oilers now sit four points (two wins) ahead of second-place Dansville (8-4). Olean gets right back into action with a doubleheader today at Rochester starting at 1 p.m.
— Zeiders won the NYCBL Player of the Week honor for his performance from June 13-19. The Lock Haven junior outfielder from Frenchville, Pa. had 13 hits, 11 RBI and seven runs scored while hitting a .542 batting average.