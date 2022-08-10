A-L lettermen

Pictured are the returning letterwinners from the 2021 Allegany-Limestone football team, which went 5-4, now playing under coach Marcus Grove. Front row (from left): Jake Parris, Eric Furlong, Landon Page, Landen Amore, Matt Milliner, Ryan Ruolo, Adam Hall, Anthony DeCapua, Gabe Ramadhan. Back row: Ahren Faller, Andrew Giardini, Kevin Edwards-Hardy, Gavin Kaiser, Connor Goudie, Kyle Gonska, Tyler Babb, Sam Eaton, Michael Frederick, Devon Bish. Missing from the photo were Jacob Herbert and Mason Herbert, Walker Green and Lucas O’Dell.

 Sam Wilson/Olean Times Herald

ALLEGANY — Coming off its first winning season since 2012, the Allegany-Limestone football team has a strong core coming back under new coach Marcus Grove.

Now, Grove wants to see the Gators become more competitive in the games that count: in the Section 6 Class C South division.

