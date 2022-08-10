ALLEGANY — Coming off its first winning season since 2012, the Allegany-Limestone football team has a strong core coming back under new coach Marcus Grove.
Now, Grove wants to see the Gators become more competitive in the games that count: in the Section 6 Class C South division.
Last year, A-L went 5-4, but only 2-4 in league games, and missed the sectional playoffs. A-L’s two league wins came in the season’s second half, as it won three of its final four contests, including a postseason “matchup” game against Springville.
“Last year went well. We finished 5-4. We can build off of that,” Grove said. “The guys coming back, all of them had significant playing time from last year. We’ll be able to use that playing time and continue to build off of it. Our league games need to go better this year. We need to play better than we did last year. We had some lopsided losses against Fredonia, against Salamanca, against Southwestern. We need to improve upon those and perform a little better in the league.”
GROVE, A defensive assistant coach the last three years, takes over for former A-L boss Tom Callen, who stepped down after three seasons. He inherited a large group of returners, including 11 starters on either offense or defense (or both) and 10 more letterwinners who saw playing time in 2021.
Much of the C South division from last year remains: A-L is set to play (in order) Fredonia, Salamanca, Chautauqua Lake, Silver Creek and Southwestern in league play. The divisional slate is bookended by a season-opener at Portville and a finale at Olean, both in non-league play, along with a non-league home game with Alden in Week 4.
“(Two of our non-leagues) are cross-town rivals,” Grove said. “I expect a lot of energy there, both very well-coached teams, they have a lot of talent coming back and those two are going to be battles. And our league’s always a gauntlet.”
EVEN WITH a large returning cast, Grove said the Gators have big spots to fill with the graduated Matt Giardini, Nate Harrington, Joshua Lea and Jack Langdon, who all played in Saturday’s Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic.
“We’re losing a huge player and leader in Matt Giardini,” Grove said. “He was our inside linebacker for three years, led the defense, called the defense on the field, made sure everybody was in the right positions, and offensively he was also a huge person, contributed a lot offensively.
“(Those four are) leaving huge holes to fill. They were here a while and I’m hoping our guys picked up what they could from them. Matt’s actually sticking around right now and helping out as a volunteer on our staff. So he’s helping transition some of our younger guys into filling that middle linebacker role. Those four guys leave huge holes to fill. We’ve had some guys step up in the weight room through the offseason. I’m hoping they can take that next step.”
Grove said the team already has two of its four captains identified for 2022: senior wide receiver/tight end/linebacker Andrew Giardini and senior offensive tackle/linebacker Ahren Faller.
He’ll keenly watch to see which players emerge as leaders next to those two.
“We need to see two guys over the next few weeks step up and grab those,” Grove said. “Other than that, (we need to) just continue improving offensively, defensively through unofficial practice until we can finally begin. Our 7-on-7 league concluded in Olean this week, we got a lot of good work in with a lot of good reps there. Just continue to improve on that, fundamentals, footwork, getting our guys in the best place possible for when we can start that first week.
“We’re doing a lot of chalk talk, installing our new offensive playbook and nailing down those final details of what we want to do and what best fits our athletes. We’re not going to try to make them fit a scheme; we know what our guys can do and we’re going to play to those needs and abilities.”
THE GATORS expect big seasons from their two already-named captains along with senior wide receiver/defensive back Gabe Ramdhan and two juniors in the backfield: Michael Frederick (quarterback/defensive back) and Kevin Edwards-Hardy (running back/outside linebacker).
“Those five are guys I’m looking at to weather the storm, take on some carries, make some big plays for us: tackles, catches, throws; those guys we’re looking at to do just about everything for us,” Grove said.
Grove expects to have around 52 players between A-L’s varsity and modified teams, roughly 26 each, this year. He’s been encouraged by participation from his varsity players in offseason workouts, from the weight room to a 7-on-7 league.
“It’s been awesome. We’ve been averaging 15, 16 guys in the weight room every single day,” he said. “Outside of those guys, I’ve had four or five guys sending me workouts every single day. At 7-on-7 practices, we’ve been averaging 15, 16 kids at each one. And the newer guys that are starting to come over, we’ve had a couple leave the soccer program to come over to the football team, those guys are coming and getting reps and they bring a different side of athleticism, a little more speed and I’m excited to utilize those guys.
“They’ve been learning a lot, picking up a lot. Our offseason workout has picked up right where Tom Callen left it, and they’ve even taken a step further and I’m really excited about it.”
GROVE SAID last year was one of the physically strongest A-L teams since he returned to his home district to coach and should retain much of that strength, along with some boosted speed.
“Since January, they have been working just as hard if not harder,” he said. “I expect a really strong team. Our speed is up. We’ve improved our speed. This should be the strongest and fastest team we’ve had since probably 2015 with Zach Bierfeldt, Jordan Kayes and those guys. I expect one of the strongest teams in our program and I expect one of our fastest teams.”
A-L’s coaching staff includes offensive coordinator Rick Owen, a 25-year coaching veteran and a third-year offensive playcaller, assistant offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Tony Papasergi and special teams/defensive line coach Larry Carlson. Grove will continue to call the defense for the Gators.
THE RETURNING starters:
Andrew Giardini, senior, 6-2,190, wide receiver/tight end/linebacker
Ahren Faller, senior, 6-1, 215, offensive tackle/linebacker
Gabriel Ramadhan, senior, 5-9, 160, wide receiver/quarterback/cornerback
Anthony DeCapua, senior, 6-0, 170, wide receiver/running back/safety
Jacob Herbert, senior, 5-10, 165, wide receiver/cornerback
Kyle Gonska, senior, 6-3, 220, offensive line/tight end/defensive line
Eric Furlong, senior, 5-8, 170, running back/wide receiver/secondary
Connor Goudie, senior, 6-1, 170, offensive line/defensive end
Devon Bish, junior, 6-0, 160, offensive line/running back/defensive line
Michael Frederick, jr., 6-1, 180, quarterback/secondary
Kevin Edwards-Hardy, junior, 6-2, 200, running back/linebacker/tight end
ALSO LETTERING were:
Landen Amore, senior, 5-7, 230, line both ways
Jacob Parris, senior, 5-7, 180, line both ways
Walker Green, senior, 5-8, 190, line both ways
Matthew Milliner, senior, 5-8, 160, wide receiver/running back/secondary
Lucas O’Dell, senior, 5-10, 160, wide receiver/secondary
Tyler Babb, junior, 6-1, 160, wide receiver/secondary
Gavin Kaiser, senior, 6-1, 220, line both ways
Adam Hall, senior, 5-11, 200, line both ways
Mason Herbert, soph., 5-9, 190, offensive line/linebacker
Ryan Roulo, sr., 5-6, 150, wide receiver/secondary
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks:
Frederick, Ramadhan, Giardini
Running Backs:
Edwards-Hardy, Furlong, J. Herbert, Bish
Ends/Receivers:
Giardini, Ramadhan, DeCapua, J. Herbert, Milliner, O’Dell, Ruolo, Babb
Guards/Tackles:
Faller, M. Herbert, Gonska, Bish, Parris, Kaiser, Green, Goudie
Centers:
Hall, Amore, Parris
Kickers:
DeCapua, Gonska Defense
Ends:
Gonska, Goudie, Furlong, O’Dell
Guards/Tackles:
Bish, Hall, Samuel Eaton (jr., 6-1, 170), Parris, Amore, Kaiser, Green
Linebackers:
Faller, Edwards-Hardy, Giardini, M. Herbert, Furlong, Frederick
Defensive Backs:
Ramadhan, J. Herbert, DeCapua, Ruolo, Frederick, Milliner, Babb, O’Dell, Furlong THE SCHEDULE:
September
2 — at Portville, 7 p.m. 9 — Fredonia, 7 p.m. 16 — at Salamanca, 7 p.m. 23 — Alden, 7 p.m. 30 — Chautauqua Lake, 7 p.m.
October
6 — at Silver Creek, 7 p.m. 14 — Southwestern, 7 p.m. 21 — at Olean, 7 p.m.
